Pitt to Honor 50th Anniversary of 1976 National Championship Team During UNC Game

This fall will mark the 50th anniversary of Pitt football’s 1976 national championship.

The Pitt program will honor the national title-winning team on Saturday, Oct. 10 when the Panthers take on North Carolina at Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt will honor the 1976 team during a halftime ceremony, including a tribute video celebrating the legacy and impact of the historic season, and a dedicated halftime performance from the Pitt Marching Band. Fans in attendance will receive a 1976-themed rally towel giveaway and those who arrive early will receive a commemorative Tony Dosett bobblehead.

Throughout the 2026 season, the university will continue to honor the team with 1976-themed souvenir cups, commemorative in-stadium branding and dedicated anniversary signage throughout Acrisure Stadium and Art Rooney Avenue, exclusive 50th anniversary merchandise available for purchase, special in-game video features and storytelling moments honoring the 1976 team at every home game interactive and historical exhibits on Art Rooney Avenue celebrating the legacy of the 1976 team and limited-edition 1976-themed buttons distributed at each home game while supplies last

Pitt reached the pinnacle of the sport with a 12-0 record, while polishing off the season with a 27-3 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The national title came four years after the program went 1-10. The championship run was led by head coach Johnny Majors and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Tony Dorsett.

Along with Dorsett, Pitt boasted All-America standout quarterback Matt Cavanaugh, guard Al Romano, defensive tackle Randy Holloway, safety Bob Jury, center Tom Brzoza and split end Gordon Jones.

Sept. 11 | @ No. 10 Notre Dame | 31-10 W

Sept. 18 @ Georgia Tech | 42-14 W

Sept. 25 | vs. Temple | 21-7 W

Oct. 2 | @ Duke | 44-31 W

Oct. 9 | vs. Louisville | 27-6 W

Oct. 16 | vs. Miami | 36-19 W

Oct. 23 | @ Navy | 45-0 W

Oct. 30 | vs. Syracuse | 23-13 W

Nov. 6 | vs. Army | 37-7 W

Nov. 13 | vs. West Virginia | 24-16 W

Nov. 26 | vs. No. 16 Penn State | 24-7 W

Jan. 1 | vs. No. 5 Georgia | 27-3 W