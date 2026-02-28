Pitt to Host Another Interior Offensive Line Target for Official Visit

Throughout the month of February, numerous prospects in the 2027 class have announced plans to take an official visit at Pitt come late May and June.

A majority of those early announcements have come from offensive linemen as the Panthers have identified a number of key recruits on that front.

The latest scheduled official visit comes from Toledo Central Catholic (Ohio) three-star interior offensive lineman Jalen Webb. The 6-3, 315-pound prospect will take a Pitt official visit from June 18-20.

Webb will visit Pitt on the same weekend as Pittsburgh Central Catholic three-star interior offensive lineman Jon Sassic. Pitt will also host four-star Parkview (Ga.) offensive tackle JJ Brown, Tucker (Ga.) interior lineman Jajuan Graham and Buford (Ga.) interior offensive lineman Noah Nixon on May 28-30.

Pitt has four commits currently in the 2027 class with one of them being three-star interior offensive lineman Colin Urrea. The Panthers took just one interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class with John Curran, so there is a clear need for multiple pieces inside.

Webb received an offer from Pitt and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau back on Jan. 22. The Panthers have been in contact with Webb for nearly a year now.

Rivals ranks Webb as the 75th interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. His other offers include Kentucky, Cincinnati, USF, Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Miami (OH), Kent State, Bowling Green and Toledo.

Cincinnati will host Webb for an official visit from June 5-7.

Check out the Hudl highlights of Webb here.