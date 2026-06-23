Pitt to Host MAC Team in Early Nonconference Matchup

Pitt men’s basketball has another known nonconference game for the 2026-27 season.

According to Rocco Miller, the Panthers will host Central Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference on Friday, Nov. 20.

Sources: Pittsburgh will host Central Michigan as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Friday, November 20th.#ACC #MACtion — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 23, 2026

This is now Pitt’s eighth known nonconference opponent for the upcoming season. One of the marquee matchups of Pitt’s nonconference slate comes against West Virginia on Dec. 9 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Panthers will also host Villanova (Nov. 17) and Cleveland State (Dec. 21) at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt will take on Butler (Nov. 13) and Missouri (Dec. 1) on the road to go along with two matchups in the Fort Myers Tip-Off against Oklahoma (Nov. 24) and DePaul (Nov. 26).

Following a 13-20 season, Jeff Capel, who enters his ninth season, and the his staff rebuilt their roster with 11 transfers: Baye Ndongo, Nait George, Jalil Bethea, A’lahn Sumler, Jonathan Powell, Dominique Diomande, Ibrahim Souare, Armani Mighty, Timofei Rudovskii, Kraig Gilbert and Colin Hawkins to go along with two freshmen. Macari Moore is the lone scholarship returnee from last season.

Check out Pitt basketball’s known 2026-27 opponents here.