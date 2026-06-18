Pitt to Host the 2027 ACC Wrestling Championships

Some big news for the University of Pittsburgh as their brand-new Victory Heights Arena will be hosting a major event.



The ACC announced on Thursday morning that Pitt will host the 2027 ACC Wrestling Championships.



This event will be held at Victory Heights Arena and will take place March 6-7, 2027. This has been expanded to a 2-day event with the first-round and semifinal matches on March 6th and placement matches and finals taking place on Sunday, March 7th.

Victory Heights Arena can seat over 3,400 fans for wrestling and includes a premium event space and four competition locker rooms.



Ticket information and the full championship information will be announced at a later date.



This becomes the second major news for the Pitt wrestling program as month it was announced that the wrestling program received a $3 million philanthropic gift. The anonymous contribution becomes the largest single donation in the history of the Pitt wrestling program.