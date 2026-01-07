Pitt to Host UAB Transfer Tight End on Visit

For Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and new position coach Brent Davis, tight ends is an area of need in the transfer portal.

Pitt already hosted a pair of tight ends on visits earlier in the week when the portal opened. Now, the Panthers will host another tight end option on Thursday.

Former UAB tight end Elijah Lagg is set to visit the Panthers on Jan. 8, his agent tells Pittsburgh Sports Now.

The 6-4, 240-pound Lagg spent his junior season in 2025 at UAB in the American Athletic Conference. He caught 20 passes for 164 yards in 12 games with six starting assignments.

Along with Pitt, Lagg’s visit schedule consists of North Texas (Jan. 7) and Arkansas (Jan. 10). He visited FAU on Jan. 6.

Pitt is in the market for possibly two tight ends with veterans Jake Overman and Justin Holmes out of eligibility, along with Malachi Thomas entering the portal. For 2026, the Panthers will have Max Hunt, incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal and Josh Altsman (walk-on) as possible contributors.

The Panthers hosted UCF tight end transfer Kylan Fox back on Jan. 3. He is an option for the Panthers, but is also visiting UNLV, Iowa State and Vanderbilt.

Middle Tennessee State transfer Hunter Tipton also visited Pitt, but he has since committed to Memphis and is off the board.

Lagg started his career at the JUCO ranks with Capioah-Lincoln. He played in 14 total games and recorded seven receptions for 85 yards.

As of now, Lagg has one year of eligibility remaining but is looking to add a second due to his time playing at the JUCO level.

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

