Pitt to Play In-State Rival Penn State at Historic Palestra

For the second year in a row, Pitt men’s basketball will take on in-state rival Penn State at a neutral site in the commonwealth.

The Panthers and Nittany Lions will meet at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, Nov. 8. The game will be apart of the Palestra’s 100th anniversary.

Panthers 🆚 Nittany Lions at the Cathedral of College Basketball



Read More: https://t.co/MSmWIZZRWg pic.twitter.com/KrefyTrbu4 — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) July 9, 2026

“Every basketball player and coach in this country understands the significance of playing at the Palestra,” Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel said in a press release. “It’s one of the great venues in the history of the sport, and to play Penn State there in its 100th Anniversary year is a truly unique opportunity. Our players will be walking into a building with a century of history behind it, and after the atmosphere we saw in Hershey last year, I can’t wait to see the energy our fans bring to a place like the Palestra.”

Pitt and Penn State played at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. last season in which the Panthers dominated with an 80-46 victory. It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2017. Penn State holds a 76-73 edge in the all-time series.

Pitt is 7-15 all-time inside the Palestra and will be playing on the historic court for the 23rd time. Pitt has not played there since defeating Penn 78-58 on Nov. 25, 2011.

As Pitt’s 2026-27 nonconference schedule continues to come together, the Panthers will now play seven high-major teams with Penn State, at Butler (Nov. 13), Villanova (Nov. 17), Oklahoma (Nov. 24), DePaul (Nov. 26), at Missouri (Dec. 1) and against West Virginia (Dec. 9) at PPG Paints Arena.

About the Palestra

Known as the “Cathedral of College Basketball,” the Palestra is recognized as one of the country’s most iconic venues. Located on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, the Palestra has hosted countless memorable games since opening in 1927 and remains one of the most revered arenas in college basketball. Its intimate atmosphere, historic architecture and unparalleled legacy have made it a bucket-list destination for players, coaches and fans from across the country. The 2026-27 season marks the 100th Anniversary of the Historic Palestra.