Pitt to Play West Virginia in Backyard Basketball Classic

The Pitt Athletics department has announced information regarding the Pitt men’s basketball game this year against West Virginia.



Last month, PSN reported that Pitt was working on hosting a basketball event at PPG Paints Arena involving West Virginia and that’s exactly what will happen.



Pitt is terming the event the ‘Backyard Basketball Classic’ and it’ll take place on December 9th. Pitt says that this will be the second game of a doubleheader. We’re anticipating the first game to be a game between Duquesne and Robert Morris.

“Events like the Backyard Basketball Classic are proof that we are willing to make bold decisions to compete in this era of college athletics,” Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene said. “Pittsburgh is a city that loves to rally around big events, and it’s important for Pitt to be at the center of creating memorable experiences for our fans and community. While we’d prefer to play every game at The Pete, taking this rivalry to PPG Paints Arena creates a revenue opportunity that goes well beyond a typical home game, and those dollars matter for our student-athletes. In order to do this, it was important that this game be part of our season ticket package, and we look forward to giving Pittsburgh a great event in December that drives meaningful, above-the-cap NIL revenue for our program.”

Ticket information, game times, and more about the Backyard Basketball Classic will be announced later this summer, but a ticket to both games is included in every Pitt men’s basketball season ticket package.

Pitt also announced that men’s basketball season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale and start at just $300.

PURCHASE SEASON TICKETS TODAY!

Pitt fans will be watching a completely different roster this season and HC Jeff Capel and Pitt basketball GM Jay Kuntz have completely revamped the roster by bringing in 11 transfers and 2 freshmen.

The expectation is that this roster has enough talent to allow the Panthers to return to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.