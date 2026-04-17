Pitt to Receive Official Visit from 3-Star CB Out of Georgia

McEachern (Ga.) three-star cornerback Kayden Battle becomes the latest player to set an official visit to Pitt and add to the ever-growing list of prospects headed to Pittsburgh from the state of Georgia.

Battle — a 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect and the 95th-ranked corner in the 2027 cycle — announced Thursday on X that he will take a Pitt official visit from June 11-13.

Pitt and position coach Archie Collins offered Battle back in September of 2025. He boasts an offer sheet that includes Miami, Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, UCF, Pitt and others.

Along with the Panthers, Battle has an official visit set with Stanford on June 5. He has made recent spring visits to Miami and Florida State.

Battle helped McEachern to a 10-1 record this past fall while collecting 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions during the regular season.

Check out Battle’s junior season Hudl highlights here.

Battle becomes the 12th player out of Georgia to schedule an official visit to Pitt. Battle will visit the same weekend as fellow Peach State recruits in Gainesville three-star safety Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville three-star offensive lineman Carter Mathis, Buford three-star linebacker Brayden Watson, Oconee County three-star tight end Mason Hall and Collins Hill three-star offensive lineman Ronald Moore.