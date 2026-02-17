Pitt to Receive Official Visit from Key WPIAL OL Target

One of Pitt football’s key targets from the WPIAL in the 2027 recruiting class has locked in an official visit with the program.

Three-star Central Catholic interior offensive lineman Jon Sassic will take his official visit at Pitt from June 18-20.

Sassic is the first WPIAL recruit and seventh overall prospect to lock in an official visit with the Panthers. Pitt is also pushing to get fellow 2027 Central Catholic recruits in three-star linebacker Roman Thompson and cornerback Zachary Gleason on campus for visits.

The Pitt staff is starting to identify some of its top offensive line targets in the 2027 class as four-star Parkview (Ga.) tackle JJ Brown and Buford (Ga.) interior offensive lineman Noah Nixon have scheduled official visits for May 28-30. Pitt three-star offensive line commit Colin Urrea will be in town from June 11-13.

Sassic, who stands at 6-7, 285 pounds, is ranked as the No. 58 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, per Rivals. He holds additional offers from West Virginia, Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, UConn and more.

Pitt and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau offered Sassic back in June following a camp performance on the South Side. Sassic is the younger brother of current Pitt walk-on wide receiver Jacob Sassic. As a recruit, Jon has visited Pitt a number of times, including a gameday visit back on Oct. 4.