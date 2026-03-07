Pitt to Receive Official Visit from Three-Star In-State Linebacker

Pitt has its eye on one of the best 2027 linebackers in the state of Pennsylvania, and things continue to progress for the Panthers.

La Salle College three-star recruit Zykee Scott placed the Panthers in his final five schools a few weeks ago. Now, he has an official visit scheduled with the Pitt program from June 18-20, he announced Friday evening on X.

The 6-2, 225-pound Scott becomes the second linebacker to lock in an official visit with Pitt. Westfield (Texas) prospect Davon Smith will visit from June 11-13.

Pitt is battling with the likes of North Carolina, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wake Forest for a commitment. Michigan State will receive the first official visit from Scott on May 29-31. UNC will then host the Philadelphia native from June 12-14. Tennessee will have Scott on campus for spring practice on March 21.

Pitt’s staff has been in contact with Scott for nearly a year, but an official offer finally came on Jan. 21.

“The Pitt coaches have been consistently reaching out and I can definitely see myself playing there early,” Scott told Pittsburgh Sports Now in February. “Pitt is in the top five for a reason; they matchup well with all the other schools.”

Along with Scott, Pitt has four other recruits scheduled to visit during the third weekend of June: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pa.) three-star interior offensive lineman Jon Sassic, Toledo Central Catholic (Ohio) three-star interior offensive lineman Jalen Webb, Middletown (Ohio) three-star defensive lineman Jaiden Davis and Lakeland (Fla.) three-star cornerback Jordan Young.

Scott is an 89 overall three-star, per Rivals. He’s the 35th-ranked linebacker in the country and the No. 2 linebacker in the state. By narrowing down his list to five, he cuts out Power Four offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, NC State, West Virginia and Boston College.

This past fall, Scott compiled 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup. The Explorers went on to win the Class 6A PIAA title, but Scott was ineligible to play in the game under PIAA transfer rules.

Check out the Hudl highlights of Scott here.