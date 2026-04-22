Pitt to the NFL: 10 Years of Narduzzi Era Draft Selections

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is just a day away and by the end of the weekend, Pitt football will have another name selected in the draft.

Linebacker Kyle Louis is looking like a lock for Day 2 with a late second-round or third round selection. Running back Desmond Reid is also hoping to hear his name called on the final day as a potential late-round pick.

Since Pat Narduzzi took over as the Pitt head coach, he has overseen 10 consecutive NFL drafts that have included a Panther selection.

As the draft is set to get underway Thursday just outside the home of Pitt football, Pittsburgh Sports Now is revisiting Narduzzi’s NFL draft selections at Pitt.

2016

Tyler Boyd WR 2nd Round 55th Overall Cincinnati Bengals Pitt: 2013-15 NFL: 2016-present (currently free agent)

2017

James Conner RB 3rd Round 105th Overall Pittsburgh Steelers Pitt: 2013-16 NFL: 2017- present Dorian Johnson OG 4th Round 115th Overall Arizona Cardinals Pitt: 2013-16 NFL: 2017-18 Nathan Peterman QB 5th Round 171st Overall Buffalo Bills Pitt: 2015-16 NFL: 2017-present (currently free agent) Adam Bisnowaty OT 6th Round 200th Overall New York Giants Pitt: 2012-16 NFL: 2017-19 Ejuan Price LB 7th Round 234th Overall Los Angeles Rams Pitt: 2011-16 NFL: 2017-19

2018

Brian O’Neill OT 2nd Round 62nd Overall Minnesota Vikings Pitt: 2014-17 NFL: 2018-present Jordan Whitehead S 4th Round 117th Overall Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pitt: 2015-17 NFL: 2018-present (currently free agent) Avonte Maddox CB 4th Round 125th Overall Philadelphia Eagles Pitt: 2014-17 NFL: 2018-present

2019

Qadree Ollison RB 5th Round 152nd Overall Atlanta Falcons Pitt: 2014-18 NFL: 2019-23

2020

Dane Jackson CB 7th Round 239th Overall Buffalo Bills Pitt: 2015-19 NFL: 2020-present

2021

Patrick Jones II DE 3rd Round 90th Overall Minnesota Vikings Pitt: 2016-20 NFL: 2021-present Rashad Weaver LB 4th Round 135th Overall Tennessee Titans Pitt: 2016-20 NFL: 2021-present Jason Pinnock CB 5th Round 175th Overall New York Jets Pitt: 2017-20 NFL: 2021-present Jaylen Twyman DT 6th Round 199th Overall Minnesota Vikins Pitt: 2017-20 NFL: 2021-24 Damar Hamlin S 6th Round 212th Overall Buffalo Bills Pitt: 2016-20 NFL: 2021-present Jimmy Morrissey C 7th Round 230th Overall Las Vegas Raiders Pitt: 2016-20 NFL: 2021-present

2022

Kenny Pickett QB 1st Round 20th Overall Pittsburgh Steelers Pitt: 2017-21 NFL: 2022-present Damarri Mathis CB 4th Round 115th Overall Denver Broncos Pitt: 2017-21 NFL: 2022-present

2023

Calijah Kancey DT 1st Round 19th Overall Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pitt: 2019-22 NFL: 2023-present Carter Warren OT 4th Round 120th Overall New York Jets Pitt: 2017-22 NFL: 2023-present Israel Abanikanda RB 5th Round 143rd Overall New York Jets Pitt: 2020-22 NFL: 2023-present SirVocea Dennis LB 5th Round 153rd Overall Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pitt: 2019-22 NFL: 2023-present Erick Hallett S 6th Round 208th Overall Jacksonville Jaguars Pitt: 2018-22 NFL: 2023-present Brandon Hill S 7th Round 248th Overall Houston Texans Pitt: 2019-22 NFL: 2023-25

2024

Matt Goncalves OT 3rd Round 79th Overall Indianapolis Colts Pitt: 2019-23 NFL: 2024-present Bub Means WR 5th Round 170th Overall New Orleans Saints Pitt: 2022-23 NFL: 2024-present M.J. Devonshire CB 7th Round 229th Overall Las Vegas Raiders Pitt: 2021-23 NFL: 2024-present

2025