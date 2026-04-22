Skip to main content
Pittsburgh
Join Now

Pitt to the NFL: 10 Years of Narduzzi Era Draft Selections

NathanBreisingerby: Nathan Breisinger57 minutes agoNateBreisinger

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is just a day away and by the end of the weekend, Pitt football will have another name selected in the draft.

Linebacker Kyle Louis is looking like a lock for Day 2 with a late second-round or third round selection. Running back Desmond Reid is also hoping to hear his name called on the final day as a potential late-round pick.

Since Pat Narduzzi took over as the Pitt head coach, he has overseen 10 consecutive NFL drafts that have included a Panther selection.

As the draft is set to get underway Thursday just outside the home of Pitt football, Pittsburgh Sports Now is revisiting Narduzzi’s NFL draft selections at Pitt.

2016

Tyler BoydWR2nd Round55th OverallCincinnati BengalsPitt: 2013-15NFL: 2016-present (currently free agent)

2017

James ConnerRB3rd Round105th OverallPittsburgh SteelersPitt: 2013-16NFL: 2017- present
Dorian JohnsonOG4th Round115th OverallArizona CardinalsPitt: 2013-16NFL: 2017-18
Nathan PetermanQB5th Round171st OverallBuffalo BillsPitt: 2015-16NFL: 2017-present (currently free agent)
Adam BisnowatyOT6th Round200th OverallNew York GiantsPitt: 2012-16NFL: 2017-19
Ejuan PriceLB7th Round234th OverallLos Angeles RamsPitt: 2011-16NFL: 2017-19

2018

Brian O’NeillOT2nd Round62nd OverallMinnesota VikingsPitt: 2014-17NFL: 2018-present
Jordan WhiteheadS4th Round117th OverallTampa Bay BuccaneersPitt: 2015-17NFL: 2018-present (currently free agent)
Avonte MaddoxCB4th Round125th OverallPhiladelphia EaglesPitt: 2014-17NFL: 2018-present

2019

Qadree OllisonRB5th Round152nd OverallAtlanta FalconsPitt: 2014-18NFL: 2019-23

2020

Dane JacksonCB7th Round239th OverallBuffalo BillsPitt: 2015-19NFL: 2020-present

2021

Patrick Jones IIDE3rd Round90th OverallMinnesota VikingsPitt: 2016-20NFL: 2021-present
Rashad Weaver LB4th Round135th OverallTennessee TitansPitt: 2016-20NFL: 2021-present
Jason PinnockCB5th Round175th OverallNew York JetsPitt: 2017-20NFL: 2021-present
Jaylen TwymanDT6th Round199th OverallMinnesota VikinsPitt: 2017-20NFL: 2021-24
Damar HamlinS6th Round212th OverallBuffalo BillsPitt: 2016-20NFL: 2021-present
Jimmy MorrisseyC7th Round230th OverallLas Vegas RaidersPitt: 2016-20NFL: 2021-present

2022

Kenny PickettQB1st Round20th OverallPittsburgh SteelersPitt: 2017-21NFL: 2022-present
Damarri MathisCB4th Round115th OverallDenver BroncosPitt: 2017-21NFL: 2022-present

2023

Calijah KanceyDT1st Round19th OverallTampa Bay BuccaneersPitt: 2019-22NFL: 2023-present
Carter WarrenOT4th Round120th OverallNew York JetsPitt: 2017-22NFL: 2023-present
Israel AbanikandaRB5th Round143rd OverallNew York JetsPitt: 2020-22NFL: 2023-present
SirVocea DennisLB5th Round153rd OverallTampa Bay BuccaneersPitt: 2019-22NFL: 2023-present
Erick HallettS6th Round208th OverallJacksonville JaguarsPitt: 2018-22NFL: 2023-present
Brandon HillS7th Round248th OverallHouston TexansPitt: 2019-22NFL: 2023-25

2024

Matt GoncalvesOT3rd Round79th OverallIndianapolis ColtsPitt: 2019-23NFL: 2024-present
Bub MeansWR5th Round170th OverallNew Orleans SaintsPitt: 2022-23NFL: 2024-present
M.J. DevonshireCB7th Round229th OverallLas Vegas RaidersPitt: 2021-23NFL: 2024-present

2025

Branson TaylorOT6th Round199th OverallLos Angeles ChargersPitt: 2020-24NFL: 2025-present
Gavin BartholomewTE6th Round202nd OverallMinnesota VikingsPitt: 2021-24NFL: 2025- present
Konata MumpfieldWR7th Round242nd OverallLos Angeles RamsPitt: 2022-24NFL: 2025-present

You may also like