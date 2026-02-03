Pitt-Virginia Preview: Storylines, Betting Odds & More

The calendar has moved to February, which means the stretch run for Pitt basketball and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Pitt has a lot of work to do to improve its positioning in the ACC standings, and it starts with a tough road test against No. 18 Virginia. Pitt currently sits last in the ACC, while Virginia is the third-best team in the league.

The Panthers and Cavaliers will tip-off at 9:00 p.m. inside John Paul Jones Arena. The game will be aired on the ACC Network.

Pitt is 6-20 all-time against Virginia and is 2-9 in the last 11 meeting.

The Panthers and Cavaliers met one time during the 2024-25 season with a 73-57 Virginia victory in Pittsburgh. Dai Dai Ames led all scorers in that game with 27. Ishmael Leggett was the only Panthers in double figures with 17 points. Virginia shot 56 percent from the floor during the winning effort.

Prior to the loss last season, Pitt took the previous two matchups, including a 74-63 win in Charlottesville on Feb. 13, 2024. Pitt has not lost in Charlottesville since December of 2021.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt returned to the bottom of the ACC standings with a 2-7 record and 9-13 overall mark after it was swept by the Clemson Tigers.

On Saturday, Pitt fell to the 22nd-ranked Tigers by a final score of 63-52. It was another horrendous first half as the Panthers shot 21.4 percent from the floor and 11.1 percent from deep. The 16 points were the lowest of any half this season for Pitt.

While Pitt trailed 33-16 at the break, it managed to outscore the Tigers in the second half and held a 33-25 edge on the glass in the game.

Freshman Roman Siulepa was just shy of another double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Damarco Minor was also in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds. Clemson’s Carter Welling and Nick Davidson scored 12 apiece.

Pitt’s most recent victory came last Tuesday at home in overtime against Wake Forest, 80-76. Siulepa was instrumental in the overtime win with a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds to go along with a huge steal and slam to tie the game in regulation. He also added an early three in overtime. Omari Witherspoon was also pivotal in the win with 13 points and five key points in overtime.

The Panthers’ recent struggles have come in the first half and on offense. Slow starts have compiled and the shooting numbers have been far too inefficient. Pitt is shooting 28 percent in the first half across the last five games.

Pitt is scoring 72 points per game, which is second to last in the conference. It allows 71.1 points per game. The Panthers shoot 44 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three. It’s 3-point defense is second to last in the league, allowing 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Pitt’s free-throw percentage is 16th in the conference and 341st in the nation at 66.3 percent. Pitt has out-rebounded its last four opponents by at least five. The Panthers hold a +3.5 rebounding margin on the year.

Despite two points in his last game, Brandin Cummings still leads Pitt with 12.5 points per game. He is shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three. Cameron Corhen is averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Barry Dunning Jr. scored only five points against Clemson, but still averages 11.9 points per game with a 47.2 percent shooting clip from the floor and 32.7 percent from deep. Siulepa is now averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Virginia

HEAD COACH

Ryan Odom (1st)

Ryan Odom became the 13th head coach of Virginia’s men’s basketball program this season. He spent the last two years at VCU in which he compiled a 52-21 record and an appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. His other recent head coaching stops include Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) and Charlotte (2015, interim head coach).

VIRGINIA PREVIEW

Virginia has been one of the top ACC teams this season with an 18-3 overall record and 7-2 mark in conference play.

The lone nonconference loss of the season came against Butler back in November. The Cavaliers then defeated Northwestern, Texas, Dayton and Maryland to polish off a solid nonconference schedule.

The Cavs opened conference play against rival Virginia Tech with a 95-85 three-overtime loss. It’s other league loss came against No. 22 North Carolina on Jan. 24 by a final of 85-80.

Since then, Virginia has won two straight against Notre Dame and Boston College. The win over BC came on Saturday with a 73-66 victory. Virginia outscored the Eagles by 12 points in the second half.

6-foot-9 freshman Thijs De Ridder paced the Cavalier with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Grad guard Malik Thomas added 14 points in the victory, while 5-10 freshman Chance Mallory scored 11 points and posted six rebounds. The Cavs shot 43.7 percent from the floor and just 17.4 percent from deep on 4-of-23 shooting. Virginia had the edge on the glass, 39-33, and scored 44 points in the paint.

De Ridder paces Virginia with 17 points per game and with a 53.8 percent shooting clip from the floor. He is also 22-of-61 from beyond the arc and averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

Thomas scores 13 points per game and holds a team-high 39 made threes. Mallory averages 10.5 points per game with a 45.0 percent conversion rate from the field. 6-7 junior Sam Lewis also scores in double figures with 10.2 points per game to go along with 34 made triples. Grad senior Jacari White is shooting 47.9 percent from deep on 34-of-71.

Virginia averages 84 points per game, while holding teams to 69.3 points per game. The Cavaliers shoot 47.1 percent from the field, while owning the second-best field-goal defense in the ACC at 39.5 percent. The Cavaliers average 35.9 percent from three.

The Cavs are one of the top rebounding teams in the country. Virginia averages 41.8 boards per game, which is 11th in the country and grabs 14.3 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the nation.

Pitt-Virginia Rankings

Virginia is the 18th-ranked team in the nation, according to the NET. Pitt sits at No. 111. This is a Quad 1 opportunity for Pitt. The Panthers are 0-7 in Quad 1 matchups this season. This is a Quad 3 game for Virginia.

According to Kenpom.com, Virginia ranks No. 17, while Pitt sits at No. 101.

Spread

Pitt is a 13.5-point road underdog, according to BetMGM. Pitt is +700 on the Money Line and the over/under is set at 141.5 points.

TV

Pitt vs. Virginia will be shown on the ACC Network with Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Jim Boeheim (analyst) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Virginia will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.