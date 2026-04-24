Pitt Visits with Texas 3-Star TE, Sets Up Official Visit

With the contact period in full swing, the Pitt football coaching staff has been on the recruiting trail meeting with various prospects.

Pitt tight ends coach made his way to Texas Friday to visit with 2027 North Crowley three-star tight end Jeramie Tae’Shawn Cooper. While on the visit, Cooper scheduled an official visit to Pitt, which will take place from June 18-20.

Cooper becomes the third tight end to schedule an official visit with the Panthers as Oconee County (Ga.) three-star Mason Hall will visit from June 11-13 and Merritt Island (Fla.) prospect DeShaun Thomas will be on campus from May 28-30.

Pitt offered Cooper in May of 2024, but Davis has since taken over his recruitment after showing interest while at his previous stop with Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Cooper has built a strong offer list that includes Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Missouri, Colorado, LSU, Washington, Florida State, Auburn, Houston, TCU, SMU and others.

Cooper will take additional visits at Houston (May 28-30), Washington (June 5-7) and Arkansas (June 12-14). According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Cooper is the No. 38 tight end in the 2027 cycle and 100th prospect in the state of Texas.

Full list of Pitt official visitors can be found here.