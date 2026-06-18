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Pitt Volleyball Adds Another 5-Star Recruit

by: Mike Vukovcan1 hour agoPghSportsNow

The Pitt volleyball program continued their monster week of recruiting last night as they added another 5-star recruit.

Leilani Lamar announced on Instagram that she was making a verbal commitment to the Pitt volleyball program.

Lamar is a 6’3″, outside hitter from Alpharetta, Georgia and PrepVolleyball ranks her as the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2028.

With the announcement from Lamar, Coach Dan Fisher’s Class of 2028 recruiting class currently has 4 of the top 30 volleyball recruits in the country.

*Mesa Jameson– a 5-star recruit from Cottage Grove, Minnesota and the No. 1 ranked volleyball player in Minnesota. In the national rankings, Jameson is ranked as high as the No. 8 overall player.

*Shaun Walker– a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Franklin, Tennessee. PrepDig ranks Walker as the No. 14 overall prospect in the Class of 2028 and the No. 1 ranked player in Tennessee

*Alex Knox from Peters Township High School is the No. 1 ranked player in Pennsylvania. The 5’11” settre is ranked as a Top 20 player in the Class of 2028.

Pitt, Nebraska and Texas are on course to having the top recruiting classes in the country as those 3 programs have combined to receive commitments 10 of the top 30 recruits in the nation.

The bottom line is that Fisher and the Pitt volleyball program is rolling right now.

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