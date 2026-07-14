Pitt Volleyball to Open Victory Heights Arena with Scrimmage

The Pitt volleyball team will once again be one of the top programs in the country and will be chasing their first national championship.



This season, the Panthers will be playing their games in a new arena as Victory Heights Arena will open their doors for the first time.



Pitt fans will get their first chance to view this new arena when the annual Blue/Gold intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, August 8th at 2PM.

To celebrate the opening of Victory Heights Arena, Pitt will hold a free pre-match fan fest outside the arena, which will begin at Noon.



The Pitt team will have a Panther Prowl walk into the arena right before the doors opening at 1 PM. Fans arriving early will receive a commemorative wooden coaster celebrating the first event at this arena.



This Blue/Gold exhibition is included as part of the season ticket package. All ticket holders can expect tickets to be delivered the week of July 27. This exhibition does not count toward the 65% season ticket holder attendance threshold.



Pitt is encouraging season ticket holders who are unable to attend, to transfer their tickets to Pitt head coach Dan Fisher, who will get them to other Pitt fans. Season ticket holders will be receiving detailed instructions on this process via e-mail.

Also, single-match tickets to this year’s Blue/Gold scrimmage are $5 and will go on sale this Thursday, July 16th.



The first real match at Victory Heights Arena will be for the 2026 Opening Spike Classic, which will include Pitt, Stanford, Kansas and Wisconsin.





