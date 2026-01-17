Pitt vs. No. 20 Louisville Preview: Storylines, Betting Odds & More

After capturing its first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win of the season, Pitt returns home to take on No. 20 Louisville.

The Panthers and Cardinals are set to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. from the Petersen Events Center on ESPN2.

Pitt won five games in a row over Louisville in the series before the Cardinals swept the Panthers last season. In the matchup at the Pete last year, Louisville defeated Pitt 82-78. Jaland Lowe scored 24 points, Ishmael Leggett with 16 and Cameron Corhen with 11. Louisville returner J’Vonne Hadley scored 13 in the win with a pair of triples as the Cardinals hit 13-of-35 (37.1%) from beyond the arc. Louisville had the edge on the glass, 44-31.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt put an end to a three-game losing skid on the road at Georgia Tech with a dominating performance from wire-to-wire. The Panthers are now 8-9 on the year and 1-3 in the ACC.

The Panthers jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead against GT and never looked back en route to an 89-66 victory, which is the seventh-largest road conference win in Pitt history. The Panthers received its best bench play of the season with Brandin Cummings and Nojus Indrusaitis combining for 39 points.

It was a big confidence-booster for Indrusaitis, who had yet to score in ACC play through three games. He poured in 16 points, including four triples, while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Barry Dunning Jr. added 17 points and Corhen registered 15.

Pitt shot 53.1 percent from the floor, while shooting at a 42.3 percent clip from deep. Pitt compiled 12 steals, compared to just three for Georgia Tech.

The win comes after Pitt lost three in a row to Miami, Clemson and Syracuse as the Panthers led at halftime in two of those contests.

With his 23-point performance against Georgia Tech, Cummings is now averaging 13.6 points per game, which leads the Panthers. Corhen is not far behind with 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as he leads the Panthers with a 54.1 percent shooting clip from the field.

Dunning is averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 34.5 percent from deep. Damarco Minor is scoring 10.3 points and averaging 3.6 assists per game. He also leads Pitt with the most 3-pointers made at 32.

Pitt ranks 16th in the ACC in scoring with 74.1 points per game, while limiting teams to 69.4 points per game, which ranks 77th in the nation and is the Panthers best statistical department.

The Panthers continue to rise in terms of 3-point shooting percentage as they are hitting on 35.2 percent of their shots — seventh in the conference. On the other hand, Pitt is allowing the third-worst percentage in the league when it comes to opponent 3-pointers at 33.9 percent.

When looking at the rebounding numbers, Pitt averages 34.6 per game and limits teams to 31.8 per game. On average, Pitt grabs 11.5 offensive boards per game.

Louisville

HEAD COACH

Pat Kelsey (2nd — 13th overall)

After a disastrous 8-24 2023-24 season for Louisville under Kenny Payne, Pat Kelsey came in and immediately returned the Cardinals back to their winning ways.

Last year, Louisville went 27-8 and 18-2 in ACC play as Kelsey was named the ACC Coach of the Year. Louisville made a run to the ACC title game before falling to the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils. The Cardinals season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Creighton, 89-75.

LOUISVILLE PREVIEW

Louisville started off strong with an 11-2 record, but have lost its last three out of four. In the nonconference portion, Louisville defeated No. 9 Kentucky, No. 22 Indiana and Cincinnati, while losing to No. 19 Kansas, No. 25 Arkansas and No. 20 Tennessee.

Since turning over to ACC play, Louisville has gone 2-3 with losses to Stanford, No. 6 Duke and most recently, No. 16 Virginia.

It was a 79-70 loss against the Cavaliers on Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Virginia saw Malik Thomas score 19 points with six 3-pointers in the win. The Cavs sank 14 triples on the evening.

For Louisville, senior guard and Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely scored 23 points with five triples. Senior guard Ryan Conwell added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Hadley scored 11. Louisville shot 35.8 percent from the field and 26.3 percent beyond the arc. The Cards also went 12-for-18 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

In Louisville’s 75-62 win over Boston College last Saturday, 6-11 forward Sananda Fru posted a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Louisville shot 49 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent (6-of-21) from three.

Louisville has five players that average double figures in scoring with Conwell leading the way with 19.5 points per game. He also paces the Cardinals with 59 made threes on the year with 162 attempts. Mikel Brown Jr. averages 16.6 points per game, while McKneely sits at 12.1 points per contest. Fru leads Louisville with 7.0 rebounds per game and shoots 77.9 percent from the floor.

Louisville ranks in the top-60 nationally in 13 different categories. The Cardinals make the fourth-most 3-pointers per game in the country at 11.5, and also shoot the fifth-most nationally. Despite hitting on double-digit threes per game, the Cardinals still only convert 34.3 percent on their shots from outside, which is 12th in the ACC.

The Cardinals are third in the conference and 27th nationally with its scoring offense of 87.2 points per game. The Cards also grab 41.7 rebounds per game, which is 20th nationally. Louisville holds teams to 39.3 percent shooting from the field — third in the ACC.

One of Louisville’s biggest weaknesses comes with fouling as the Cardinals record 19.8 fouls per game, which ranks 317th in the country. The Cardinals are also a team that does not push the ball in transition often with just 6.4 fastbreak points per game, which ranks 347th.

Pitt-Louisville Rankings

Along with its 20th ranking in the AP Poll, Louisville also checks in at No. 20 in the NET Rankings. Pitt ranks at No. 100. This is a Quad 1 opportunity for Pitt and Quad 2 game for the Cardinals.

According to Kenpom.com, Louisville ranks No. 20. Pitt jumped up over 10 spots following its win at Georgia Tech and sits at No. 83.

Spread

Pitt is a 7.5-point home underdog, according to BetMGM. Pitt is +240 on the Money Line and the over/under is set at 151.5.

TV

Pitt vs. Louisville will be shown on ESPN2 with Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) on the call.

Radio

Pitt vs. Louisville will be live on 93.7 The Fan as well with Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) and Curtis Aiken (analyst) calling the action.