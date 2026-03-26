Pitt Walks Off Youngstown State for 17th Win of Season

It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Pitt Panther baseball team found a way to pull out an 8-7 walk-off win over Youngstown State on Wednesday afternoon at Charles L. Cost Field.



With the win, Mike Bell’s team improved their 2026 record to 17-6.



The heroics came as Pitt trailed by one run in the last inning. With runners on 1st and 2nd, Joey Baran executed a perfect bunt down the third base line. The YSU 3rd baseman fielded it, but his throw went over the first baseman’s head, which allowed the two Pitt runners to score.

As has been the case for most of the season, Pitt’s ability to hit home runs was a huge storyline in the game. Twice in the game, Panthers connected on back-to-back blasts- Caden Dulin and Lorenzo Carrier in the 3rd inning followed by Sebastian Pisacreta and Carter Dierdorf in the 6th inning.



For Pisacreta it was HR #7 of the season, Carrier hit his team-leading 11th HR, while it was #6 for Dierdorf and #3 for Dulin.

Pitt’s ability to answer Youngstown State’s run-scoring was impressive as YSU took the lead in the 5th, 8th and 9th innings only to have the Panthers bats respond.

The Pitt offense collected 11 hits, two each by Dulin, Carrier, Baran, Pisacreta and Dierdorf. RBI getters for Pitt were Carrier (2), Dulin (1), Pisacreta (1), Dierdorf (1) and Julian Irizarry (1).

Freddy Beruvides Jr. got the start for Pitt and went 3.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 ER and struck out 4 batters. Joey Ciancimino relieved him and went 1.2 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run and struck out 3. Sam Bryan pitched a scoreless 6th inning, and Mikey Gray recorded two outs in the 9th inning to earn the victory.



Pitt returns to ACC action this weekend as they travel to Louisville for a weekend series. It will be their first trip to Louisville since 2017.





