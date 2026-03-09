Pitt Wins 8th in a Row; Carrier Stays Red Hot

The Pitt baseball team continue their winning ways as they sweep a 3-game road series at San Jose State.



On Sunday, it was the pitching by Drew Lafferty and bat of Lorenzo Carrier that led Pitt to a 3-2 win over San Jose State; Pitt’s 8th consecutive win. The victory improves Pitt’s overall record on the season to 12-2.



The headline coming out of the game was Carrier, who’s becoming one of the biggest stories in all of college baseball.



Carrier went 2-3 with a 2-run home run and double which continues this historic streak at the plate. In his last 6 games, Carrier is 16-for-19 with 24 RBIs, 13 runs scored, 6 HR, 2 triples and 2 doubles. Currently, Carrier leads the ACC in RBIs with 36.

Pitt jumped out to a 3-0 lead and that’s all Lafferty needed as he pitched 5 scoreless innings, allowing only 3 hits and striking out 4 batters.



The Panthers bullpen then came on to finish the job as Sam Bryan and Mikey Gray pitched a scoreless 8th and 9th innings to preserve the victory.



A huge moment of the game was in the bottom of the 8th inning. San Jose made the score 3-2 and had runners on 2nd and 3rd with 0 outs, but Bryan entered the game and held San Jose St. off the scoreboard by retiring the next 3 batters, including 2 by strikeout.

Sam escapes the jam!! 💪



Bryan comes in with nobody out and fans two to get out of the inning 💥



E8 | Pitt 3, SJSU 2 pic.twitter.com/12hXzE7g9q — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 8, 2026

Pitt’s West Coast Road trip continues on Tuesday as they take on Santa Clara.







