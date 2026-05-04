Pitt Women's Basketball Signs Three Transfer Forwards

Over the last week, head coach Robin Harmony has been finalizing her first Pitt women’s basketball roster with the addition of three forwards.

The Panthers signed Alabama transfer Alancia Ramsey Sunday to go along with Fresno State transfer Avery Watkins and Delaware transfer Ande’a Cherisier earlier in the week.

Ramsey spent one season at Alabama in which she appeared in 27 games while averaging 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.4 minutes per game. The 6-footer scored a season-high 13 points against Stetson on November 3. She shot 67.3 percent (35-of-52) from the field for the Crimson Tide.

Signed, sealed, delivered ✍️



Welcome to Pitt, Alancia! 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/CO5TFK6JXU — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_WBB) May 3, 2026

Prior to Alabama, the Delray Beach, Fla. native spent two seasons at Coastal Carolina. In 2024-25, Ramsey was an All-Sun Belt Third-Team selection as she averaged 12.3 point and 6.4 rebounds per game in 29 starts. As a freshman, Ramsey started 27 of 33 games while scoring 9.4 points and collecting 7.5 rebounds per game.

Watkins is coming off a redshirt junior season at Fresno State in which she averaged 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 18.9 minutes per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor. During the 2024-25 campaign in 20 games, Watkins averaged just 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1 Watkins started her career at Hawaii. Watkins is a native of Seattle, Washington.

Cherisier is one of the more productive forward additions for the Panthers this offseason. As a junior at Delaware, Cherisier averaged 12.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 29.1 minutes per game across 31 starts. She shot 46 percent from the field on her way to a Second-Team All-CUSA selection.

The 6-foot-1 Baltimore, Md. native played in all 30 games as a sophomore with 28 starts as she averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. In her first season, Cherisier was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team after scoring 9.1 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds per game.

Guards: Macie Arzner, Jazmyne Bynum, Jami Hill, Maysen Hill, Taylor Barbot, Taryn Barbot, Madison Crawford

Forward: Alancia Ramsey, Avery Watkins

Center: Meredith Venner, Ande’a Cherisier