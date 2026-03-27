Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*2027 RB Jayden Alexander from Central Catholic High School has received an offer from Old Dominion. Alexander also holds offers from Middle Tennessee State and Eastern Michigan. Today, Alexander will be making a spring visit to Maryland.

*Also receiving an offer from Old Dominion, is 2027 linebacker Levi Porter from Kiski Prep. Porter (6’1″, 210-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Buffalo, Lafayette, Kent State, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.



Porter has set an OV to Eastern Michigan and has made recent spring visits to Penn State and Central Michigan.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2027 athlete Omarion Wallace from Conyers, Georgia. Wallace (6’2″, 185-pounds) currently holds offers from Georgia, Miami Fla., Mississippi State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Wake Forest, UNLV, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. Wallace has set his first official visit to Wake Forest (June 12th-14th).

*While on an unofficial visit, Clairton 2028 4-star athlete Brandon Murphy received an offer from Ohio State. Earlier this week, Murphy was named a 4-star recruit and Top 300 recruit in the country by Rivals.



Murphy now holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Florida State, Maryland, Indiana, Colorado and Miami, Fla.



Prior to the visit to Columbus, Murphy made a spring visit to Penn State.



*Another blue-chip WPIAL recruit is Jaden Jones from Avonworth High School. While on an unofficial visit, Jones (6’3″, 185-pounds) received his latest Power 4 offer from Penn State. Like Murphy, Jones was named a Rivals 4-star recruit and is a Top 100 recruit. Currently, Jones holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Kentucky, NC State, West Virginia, Syracuse and Maryland.

*Hopewell 2028 4-star quarterback James Armstrong was another local recruit that visited Penn State on Thursday. Armstrong had the opportunity to watch practice and also speak with the Penn State offensive coaches. Currently, he holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State and Colorado.