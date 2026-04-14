Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt has extended an offer to 2027 tight end Elijah Guertin from Warwick, Rhode Island. Guertin (6’5″, 250-pounds) holds other offers from Penn State, Boston College, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Arkansas, Illinois, UConn and Temple.



*Pine-Richland 2027 4-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor received an offer last night from Alabama. Taylor is ranked by On3/Rivals as the No. 13 WR in the country and one of the Top 70 overall players in the Class of 2027.



Penn State has been the assumed leader for Taylor, but he’s picked up recent offers from both Georgia and now Alabama. Will that change things? Some of his other Power 4 offers include Nebraska, Indiana, Pitt, Colorado, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Miami Fla., and Oregon.

*McKeesport 2027 3-star wide receiver Javien Robinson has scheduled an official visit to South Carolina. Previously, Robinson (6’2″, 196-pounds) announced OVs to both Rutgers and Syracuse. At this point, Robinson has reported Power 4 offers from Pitt, Miami Fla., Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida State, South Carolina, Rutgers and Syracuse.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 wide receiver Gary Burney, Jr. from Bossier City, Louisianna. Burney (6’4″, 200-pounds) received the news from Kade Bell and this becomes his first Power 4 offer. After picking up the offer from Pitt, Burney received his second P4 offer, which came from Cincinnati.

*2027 offensive lineman Charles Butler (6’6″, 330-pounds) has scheduled an official visit to Temple. This decision comes a couple days after visiting and receiving an offer from the Temple staff. Butler has also been offered by James Madison, Sacramento State, Kent State, Toledo, UConn and Liberty.

*2027 kicker/punter Landon Brown from Pine-Richland received an offer on Monday from Navy, which becomes his first D-1 offer. This news came while Brown made a visit to Navy. Brown has received recent visits from Penn State, Eastern Michigan, UMass, Virginia, while also making spring visits to West Virginia, Penn State and Temple.

*A couple notes on recruits that have already scheduled official visits to Pitt.

-2027 3-star tight end Mason Hall (Watkinsville, Georgia) announced that he’ll make an OV to Virginia at the end of May. Hall has locked in his Pitt OV from June 11-13th.



-2027 3-star offensive tackle Dylan Latell (Girad, Ohio) has set an OV to Minnesota from June 12th. Latell will make his first OV to Pitt from May 28-30th.



*2028 athlete Chrys Black Jr. received an offer on Monday from Colorado. Black has reported previous D-1 offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, South Florida, California, Kentucky, Maryland, Florida State, Akron, Temple and Bowling Green.









