Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt has extended an offer to 2027 tight end Jude Chamberlain from Baton Rouge, Louisianna. Chamberlain (6’5″, 230-pounds) also holds Power 4 offers from Houston, Baylor, Florida State, Texas Tech, Florida, Vanderbilt, Duke, Northwestern, Arkansas, Stanford, Central Florida and Oklahoma State.



*Speaking of tight ends, one that is scheduled to make an official visit has picked up a big offer. 3-star Mason Hall (Watkinsville, Georgia) has received an offer from Clemson. Hall is scheduled to visit Pitt from June 11-13th. Currently, he also has visits scheduled to both Duke and Virginia.

*It’s been a busy week for Avonworth’s Jaden Jones as his national recruiting profile continues to grow. The 2028 4-star athlete has received new offers from UCLA, Duke and Rutgers. Jones received the offers from Duke and Rutgers while making spring visits. Jones is currently rated by Rivals/On3 as one of the Top 200 players in the Class of 2028.



Prior to these 3 offers, Jones held others from Pitt, West Virginia Penn State, NC State, Kentucky, Syracuse and Louisville.

*Pitt DL coach Tim Daoust was recruiting in Michigan yesterday and extended an offer to 2027 3-star defensive lineman Drew Aagesen from Goodrich, Michigan. Aagesen (6’5″, 265-pounds) holds other Power 4 offers from Iowa State and Wisconsin.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2028 OL Tommy Mahoney from Brookline, Massachusetts. Mahoney (6’4″, 300-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Rutgers and UConn.





