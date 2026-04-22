Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Bishop Canevin 2027 offensive lineman Charles Butler has announced he’ll be making an official visit to Bishop Canevin from June 12-14th. This decision comes on the heels of him making an unofficial visit to JMU over the weekend.



Last week, Butler set up his first official visit, which will be to Temple (June 5-7th).

*Westinghouse 2028 athlete DaeJour Pinckney received an offer from Kent State following a spring visit. Pinckney (6’3″, 225-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Pitt, Liberty, Sacramento State, Wisconsin, Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan and Akron.

My story isn’t over 😤 I will donate both sides of the ball last 2 games 1sack 3tfl 2tackle 7 cakes

I switched my number and added a new position for the team nothing I won’t do!

This is a peak of the development coaches @WHCoachGreen @7Twice @brooks_52 https://t.co/AuU1JVrzMy — DaeJour Pinckney (@PinckneyDaejour) November 25, 2025

*Congratulations to Montour 2028 quarterback Brandon Bennett (6’4″, 215-pounds) for receiving an offer from Marshall, which becomes his 1st D-1 offer.

*Pitt has extended an offer 2029 athlete Eric Smith from Tampa, Florida. This becomes the first Power 4 offer for Smith, with his first two coming from UConn and Toledo.

*Another first, as 2029 offensive/defensive lineman Kieran Wofford (6’3″, 276-pounds) receives an offer from Pitt, which becomes his first D-1 offer. Wofford, who is from Rochester, New York, received the offer from OL coach Jeremy Darveau.



*More offers from Pitt as Archie Collins extends one to 2028 3-star cornerback Dominick Harris Payne from Lakeland, Florida.



Payne is a big-time prospect already holding offers from Central Florida, Florida, Miami, Iowa, Colorado, SMU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Purdue, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Florida State, Alabama and Mississippi St.,



*Pitt OL coach Jeremy Darveau was recruiting in Rochester, New York and made an in-home visit to see 2027 3-star offensive lineman Alijah Jones.



Jones (6’4″, 290-pounds) has an official visit to Pitt scheduled from June 18-20th. Along with Pitt, Jones holds offers from Rutgers, Florida, South Carolina, Syracuse, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, UConn, James Madison, Liberty, Buffalo and Akron.



Jones received his initial offer from Pitt back in June of 2025, so this is someone Darveau and Pitt have been recruiting for a while.

*Pitt extended an offer last night to 2029 quarterback Vince Mosley, Jr. from Miami, Florida. This becomes the 2nd D-1 offer for Mosley (6’4″, 215-pounds), who no doubt will eventually see his recruitment skyrocket.

Already holding an offer from Kentucky 👀



Florida schools are sleeping on one of the top young prospects in the country… that won’t last long.



Big arm. Elite size. Next up 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GrmKjTNcM9 — TP Recruiting✍🏽 (@TP_Recruiting1) April 21, 2026

*2028 Seton LaSalle cornerback Kia Jones Jr. received an offer Tuesday night from Florida State. Jones (6’1″, 180-pounds) previously received offers from Mississippi State, Boston College, West Virginia, Houston, Toledo, Memphis, UMass and Sacramento State.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2027 3-star running back Terrance Grant, Jr. from DeMatha Catholic HS in Maryland. Grant (6’0″, 215-pounds) has an impressive list of offers from schools such as Oklahoma, BYU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Utah.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2028 3-star athlete Christopha Alston from Washington DC. Alston (6’3″, 195-poounds) previously reported offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Wake Forest.