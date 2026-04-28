Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*This morning, Pitt extends an offer to 2028 4-star quarterback Jackson Stecher from Oviedo, Florida. Stecher received the offer from OC Kade Bell. Stecher is rated by Rivals as one of the Top 200 players in the Class of 2028 and holds other Power 4 offers from Florida, Florida State, Central Florida, Purdue, North Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and California.

4⭐️ 2x State Champion 2028 QB Trainee: @JacksonStecher9 (Lake Brantley HS) throwing Off-Platform on his back pedal 65 yards with explosive lower body torque. #BTruQBTraining 🔘



Has over 17 D1 Offers & currently being coached under one of the best offensive minded in the game… pic.twitter.com/obRDiIC3QJ — Baylin Trujillo (@baylintrujillo) April 2, 2026

*Pitt OL coach Jeremy Darveau spent the day recruiting in Georgia and one of the players he spent some time with was 2027 3-star OL Kyston Mallard from Albany, Georgia. The former Georgia commit has an official visit scheduled to Pitt and holds an impressive list of Power 4 offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Purdue and Wake Forest.



Here’s a look at Mallard’s official visit dates:

NC State: May 8-10th

PITT: May 27-29th

Louisville: May 29-31st

Georgia Tech: June 5-7th

North Carolina: June 12-14th

Mississippi State: June 19-21st

*The national recruitment of Seton LaSalle 2028 defensive back Kia Jones, Jr. continues to increase. On Monday, Jones received two more Power 4 offers- Maryland and Miami, Fla. Prior to this, Jones held offers from West Virginia, Mississippi State, Houston, Boston College and Florida State.

*Sometimes programs extend offers just in case and that may be the case with this latest one. Kentucky has extended an offer to Central Catholic 2027 3-star defensive back Zachary Gleason, who has already given a commitment to Penn State. At this point, Gleason appears to be a lock to stay committed to Terry Smith and Penn State.

*Another offer on Monday for 2028 4-star wide receiver Jaden Jones from Avonworth High School as North Carolina jumped into his recruitment. Jones (6’3″, 185-pounds) now holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Louisville, Maryland, UCLA, Colorado, Arkansas, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and NC State.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2028 wide receiver Mike Sineace from Lantana, Florida. Sineace received the news from OC Kade Bell and that became his first D-1 offer. Later in the day, he picked another one up from Purdue.

*Lindsey Lamar and Pitt extend an offer to 2029 running back Tyrese Jefferson from Melbourne, Florida. The talented freshman also holds offers from Miami, SMU, Florida State, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Liberty and South Florida.

*Another in-home visit for Pitt as Archie Collins spent some time with 2027 3-star cornerback Omarion Wallace from Conyers, Georgia. Wallace (6’2″, 185-pounds) received his Pitt offer back in February and holds others from Miami, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Georgia, Minnesota, Kentucky and Mississippi State.



Wallace currently has official visits scheduled to Pitt, Rutgers and Minnesota. Wallace will be at Pitt from May 28-30th.