Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*One of Pitt’s tight end targets in the Class of 2027 has set up another official visit. 3-star tight end DeShaun Thomas (Merritt Island, Florida) announced that he’ll be making an OV to Georgia Tech from June 12-14th.



He currently has OVs set up with Pitt, Wisconsin and Florida State.



OC Kade Bell was out to see Thomas on April 20th and will see him again during his Pitt OV from May 28-30th.

*Pitt made a number of offers on Monday, including one to 2027 wide receiver Ake O’Neal from Argyle, Texas. O’Neal (6’3″, 200) received the news from WR coach JJ Laster and holds others from Oklahoma State, Texas State, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Tulsa, etc.

*Another Pitt target that’s made plans to visit other schools. 2027 3-star offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Girad, Ohio) has set an official visit to Indiana from June 12-15th.



Latell holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Kentucky, North Carolina and Boston College.

*Maryland as busy recruiting in the WPIAL yesterday as they extended offers to Hopewell 2028 4-star quarterback James Armstrong, Avonworth 2028 athlete Romello Harris-Blanchard and Seton LaSalle 2028 linebacker Elijah Hickman.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2028 3-star cornerback Dale Perry from Fairburn, Georgia. Perry received the news from Archie Collins and holds other D-1 offers from Vanderbilt, Florida State, Colorado, California, Ole Miss, SMU, Wake Forest, Kentucky, South Florida, Florida International, etc.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 cornerback Kyler James from Ocala, Florida. James received the offer from Pitt DC Cory Sanders. James also reports an offer from Florida State.

*Congrats to Bishop Canevin 2027 athlete Lamier Wade as he received an offer from Rutgers, which becomes his first Power 4 offer. Wade (6’5″, 225-pounds) previously received D-1 offers from Kent State, UMass, Albany, Eastern Michigan and UConn.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 wide receiver Zach Forbish from Frisco, Texas. Forbish (6’3″, 190-pounds) holds other Power 4 offers from Wisconsin and Michigan State.