Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt OL coach Jeremy Darveau has been doing a lot of recruiting in Georgia. One of his recent visits was an in-home visit with Ronald Moore from Suwanee, Georgia. A week earlier, Pitt TE coach Brent Davis went to see Moore at his high school. Plus, Moore was in Pittsburgh for a spring practice on March 30th.



Obviously, Moore is a huge target/priority for Pitt.

Moore was recently named the OL MVP at an Under Armour camp in Charlotte.



Moore has an official visit scheduled to Pitt from June 11-13th and holds Power 4 offers from Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Purdue.

Ronald Moore is your OL MVP at UA Next in Charlotte @trey19moore



Had himself a strong day in the trenches #UANext pic.twitter.com/UXvHBYBbF2 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 3, 2026

*Pitt extended an offer on Tuesday to 2028 TE Sean Smith from Atlanta, Georgia. Smith (6’4″, 215-pounds) holds Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Purdue and Boston College.

*Pitt extended an offer on Tuesday to 2028 OL/DL Ethan Ovalles from Union City, New Jersey. Ovalles received the offer from LB coach Joe Bowen.

Along with Pitt, Ovalles (6’4″, 295-pounds) holds D-1 offers from Temple, Syracuse, Duke and UConn.

*The Maryland football program continues to offer WPIAL recruits, the latest being 2029 offensive lineman Elvis Bethea from Central Catholic High School. Bethea holds other D-1 offers from Akron, Syracuse and Sacramento State.



Maryland also offered Bethea’s teammate, 2029 athlete Roman Jordan Reader, which becomes his first D-1 offer.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2027 running back Cecil Smith from Miami, Florida. Smith (5’8″, 170-pounds) received the offer from WR coach JJ Laster. Along with Pitt, Smith holds offers from Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Central Florida, SMU, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, etc.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the university of Pittsburgh💛💙 via Coach Laster #agtg✝️ pic.twitter.com/M1A4KbfDU6 — Cecil Smith (@Cecils__) May 1, 2026

*Avonworth 2028 4-star wide receiver Jaden Jones receives an offer yesterday from Illinois. Jones now holds 19 Power 4 offers.