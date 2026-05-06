Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
*Pitt OL coach Jeremy Darveau has been doing a lot of recruiting in Georgia. One of his recent visits was an in-home visit with Ronald Moore from Suwanee, Georgia. A week earlier, Pitt TE coach Brent Davis went to see Moore at his high school. Plus, Moore was in Pittsburgh for a spring practice on March 30th.
Obviously, Moore is a huge target/priority for Pitt.
Moore was recently named the OL MVP at an Under Armour camp in Charlotte.
Moore has an official visit scheduled to Pitt from June 11-13th and holds Power 4 offers from Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Purdue.
*Pitt extended an offer on Tuesday to 2028 TE Sean Smith from Atlanta, Georgia. Smith (6’4″, 215-pounds) holds Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Purdue and Boston College.
*Pitt extended an offer on Tuesday to 2028 OL/DL Ethan Ovalles from Union City, New Jersey. Ovalles received the offer from LB coach Joe Bowen.
Along with Pitt, Ovalles (6’4″, 295-pounds) holds D-1 offers from Temple, Syracuse, Duke and UConn.
*The Maryland football program continues to offer WPIAL recruits, the latest being 2029 offensive lineman Elvis Bethea from Central Catholic High School. Bethea holds other D-1 offers from Akron, Syracuse and Sacramento State.
Maryland also offered Bethea’s teammate, 2029 athlete Roman Jordan Reader, which becomes his first D-1 offer.
*Pitt has extended an offer to 2027 running back Cecil Smith from Miami, Florida. Smith (5’8″, 170-pounds) received the offer from WR coach JJ Laster. Along with Pitt, Smith holds offers from Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Central Florida, SMU, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, etc.
*Avonworth 2028 4-star wide receiver Jaden Jones receives an offer yesterday from Illinois. Jones now holds 19 Power 4 offers.