Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
*Seton LaSalle 2028 3-star defensive back Kia Jones, Jr. continues to pile up the offers, with the latest one coming from Wake Forest.
Jones now holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Houston, Mississippi State, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Colorado, SMU and Virginia Tech.
*Canon McMillan 2028 tight end Luke Sohyda picked up an offer from Toledo, which becomes his third D-1 offer (Ohio University and Buffalo).
*It’s been a big week for Montour 2028 quarterback Brandon Bennett as he received 3 D-1 offers. The 6’4″, 215-pound sophomore received offers from UCLA and Maryland, which became his first 2 Power 4 offers along with an offer this morning from UConn.
*Speaking of Maryland, their offers to WPIAL players continued on Thursday as they extended an offer to Montour 2029 defensive back Archie Collins IV. The talented freshman previously received Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Miami, Purdue and Boston College.
*Another young player from Western Pennsylvania that’s turned into a national recruit is Clairton 2028 4-star athlete Brandon Murphy. In the last couple of days, Murphy received new offers from Georgia, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Nebraska.
Previous Power 4 offers included Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Florida State, Maryland, Indiana, Colorado and Miami.
*2028 athlete Elijah Hickman from Seton-LaSalle High School has also received a bunch of attention this week as he received Power 4 offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest and Maryland.
*On Thursday, Pitt extended an offer to 2029 athlete Ayden Wright from South Fayette High School. Wright (5’11”, 175-pounds) was a running back/defensive back this past season for South Fayette High School, totaling over 1,200 all-purpose yards.
Along with Pitt, Wright holds offers from Syracuse, Marshall, Maryland and UConn.
*As the 2025-26 school year wraps up, more player transfers are starting to be revealed.
Per PA Today (@PA_TodaySports)-
-Serra Catholic standout freshman Zion Smith is transferring to Pine-Richland.
-Both Omari Shirriel and DeWayne Johnson Jr. (Class of 2027) are leaving Penn Hills and heading to Kiski Prep.
-Freshman Tyrone Clayton is leaving South Allegheny HS and heading to Moon. Clayton already holds offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech.