Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Seton LaSalle 2028 3-star defensive back Kia Jones, Jr. continues to pile up the offers, with the latest one coming from Wake Forest.

Jones now holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Houston, Mississippi State, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Colorado, SMU and Virginia Tech.

*Canon McMillan 2028 tight end Luke Sohyda picked up an offer from Toledo, which becomes his third D-1 offer (Ohio University and Buffalo).

Please consider watching my full sophomore season highlights.

OT/TE/DE

Mid-Season Switch to OT

#0/#55https://t.co/R9LyIlT6tY — Luke Sohyda (@lsohyda) November 14, 2025

*It’s been a big week for Montour 2028 quarterback Brandon Bennett as he received 3 D-1 offers. The 6’4″, 215-pound sophomore received offers from UCLA and Maryland, which became his first 2 Power 4 offers along with an offer this morning from UConn.

*Speaking of Maryland, their offers to WPIAL players continued on Thursday as they extended an offer to Montour 2029 defensive back Archie Collins IV. The talented freshman previously received Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Miami, Purdue and Boston College.

PA Today’s Class of 2029 WPIAL Big Board#WPIAL pic.twitter.com/Lic9D9kexM — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) March 20, 2026

*Another young player from Western Pennsylvania that’s turned into a national recruit is Clairton 2028 4-star athlete Brandon Murphy. In the last couple of days, Murphy received new offers from Georgia, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Nebraska.



Previous Power 4 offers included Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Florida State, Maryland, Indiana, Colorado and Miami.

*2028 athlete Elijah Hickman from Seton-LaSalle High School has also received a bunch of attention this week as he received Power 4 offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest and Maryland.

91 tackles (66 solos)

4 Sacks

10 TFL

2 INT

2 FF

2 DEF TD

6’2 195 https://t.co/4AXPoFeRZi — Elijah Hickman (@elijah_2119) March 24, 2026

*On Thursday, Pitt extended an offer to 2029 athlete Ayden Wright from South Fayette High School. Wright (5’11”, 175-pounds) was a running back/defensive back this past season for South Fayette High School, totaling over 1,200 all-purpose yards.



Along with Pitt, Wright holds offers from Syracuse, Marshall, Maryland and UConn.

Full Season Highlights

Freshman | 5’11 175lbs | RB/KR/DB | Class of 2029



1,217 All-Purpose Yards

10 TDs

527 KR Yards (40.5 avg)

572 Rush Yards (7.5 ypc)

118 Rec Yards (11.8 avg)@SFLionsFB @TheBallCoachAD @WPIAL_Insider @210ths @PA_TodaySports https://t.co/z6IaQbkXnE — Aayden Wright (@aaydenew721) March 17, 2026

*As the 2025-26 school year wraps up, more player transfers are starting to be revealed.



Per PA Today (@PA_TodaySports)-

-Serra Catholic standout freshman Zion Smith is transferring to Pine-Richland.



-Both Omari Shirriel and DeWayne Johnson Jr. (Class of 2027) are leaving Penn Hills and heading to Kiski Prep.



-Freshman Tyrone Clayton is leaving South Allegheny HS and heading to Moon. Clayton already holds offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech.





