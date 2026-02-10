Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

As high school football recruiting continues, here are the latest offers that we have from Pitt along with ones to WPIAL players.



*Zachary Gleason, 2027 3-star defensive back from Central Catholic High School. Gleason currently holds offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virgina, Syracuse, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Indiana, Wisconsin, California, SMU and Michigan State.



*Pitt extends an offer to Chase Guers, a 2027 wide receiver from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania. Guers (6’3″, 190-pounds) received the offer from WR coach JJ Laster and holds other ones from Syracuse, Cincinnati, James Madison, Temple, Colorado State, UConn, Buffalo and Liberty.



*Congratulations to Central Valley 2026 3-star offensive/defensive lineman Brendan Alexander who’s signed with Northern Illinois.



*Pitt extends an offer to Tavares Powell, a 2027 wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida. Powell (6’2″, 90-pounds) received the offer from RB coach Lindsey Lamar and holds others from Buffalo, Utah, Kansas, West Virginia, Kentucky, Bowling Green and Toledo.



*Jon Sassic, 2027 3-star offensive lineman from Central Catholic has picked up an offer from Boston College. Sassic (6’7″, 290-pounds) holds other Power 4 offers from Pitt, Florida State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and NC State.



*Ryan Robbins, 2027 3-star offensive lineman from Upper St. Clair has received an offer from Boston College. Robbins (6’7″, 280-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Virginia Tech, NC State, UConn, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Syracuse, Miami of Ohio, Buffalo, Liberty, Toledo, Kent State and Pitt.