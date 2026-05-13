Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Hopewell 2028 4-star quarterback James Armstrong received an offer this morning from Kentucky, becoming his 15th Power 4 offer. Kentucky becomes the 5th SEC program to offer Armstrong (Kentucky, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and Arkansas).



*Bishop Canevin 2027 3-star linebacker Minikon Johnson has announced that he’s scheduled an OV to Wake Forest (June 19-21st). Johnson previously scheduled an OV to West Virginia. The 6’1″, 210 linebacker holds Power 4 offers from WVU, Wake Forest, Penn State, SMU, Cincinnati and Maryland.

*West Virginia has extended an offer to 2028 3-star offensive lineman Nick Anderson from Kiski Prep. Anderson (6’4″, 280-pounds) currently holds Power 4 offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wisconsin and UCLA.

*Avonworth 2028 4-star wide receiver Jaden Jones received his latest Power 4 offer on Monday from the defending national champions Indiana Hoosiers. Rivals currently ranks Jones as the No. 127th prospect in the Class of 2028. Indiana becomes the 21st Power 4 offer for Jones.

*More big offers for Seton LaSalle 2028 3-star cornerback Kia Jones, Jr. as he receives an offer from Georgia Tech. Jones now holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Maryland, Houston, Mississippi State, Boston College, Miami Fla., Colorado, Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.



*The coaching staff at South Florida continues to pursue Pitt 2027 4-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele. On Monday, 3 coaches stopped by Verpaele’s school to speak with him.

*A few new offers extended by the Pitt football program:



–DJ Ford, 2028 athlete from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. This becomes the second Power 4 offer for Ford (Syracuse). Ford received the offer from Pitt OC Kade Bell.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Pittsburgh! @Kb1Raw @DeshawnBrownInc pic.twitter.com/uckilKmz73 — DJ Ford (@OnlyDfjr) May 8, 2026

–Sirdarrean Allen, 2028 wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida. At this point of his recruitment, Allen (6’5″, 185-pounds) holds offers from Wake Forest, East Carolina and UConn.

–Cooper Briehler, 2028 defensive back from Princeton, New Jersey. Briehler (6’2″, 195-pounds) received the offer from LB coach Joe Bowen. Briehler holds other offers from Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Rutgers.