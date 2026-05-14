Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*2027 3-star edge rusher Jack Frassetto (Saddle Ridge, New Jersey) has made a verbal commitment to Northwestern. We’re mentioning this because Frassetto was scheduled to make an official visit to Pitt from June 11-13th. Prior to this decision, Frassetto held Power 4 offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Miami Fla., Minnesota and Georgia Tech.



*Cincinnati extends offers to two quarterbacks from the WPIAL. On Wednesday, Cincinnati extended offers to both 2028 4-star quarterback James Armstrong from Hopewell High School and 2028 3-star quarterback Owen Herrick from Central Catholic High School.



This becomes the 16th Power 4 offer for Armstrong while Herrick holds Power 4 offers from Syracuse, Arkansas, Minnesota and Ole Miss.



*Bishop Canevin 2027 athlete Lamier Wade received an offer on Wednesday from Coastal Carolina and this morning; he picked one up from James Madison. The 6’5″, 225-pound athlete previously received offers from Youngstown State, Monmouth, Kent State, Rutgers, UConn, Eastern Michigan and UMass.

*Congrats to Pine-Richland 2027 kicker Landon Brown for receiving an offer from Air Force. This becomes the second D-1 offer for Brown, with the first coming from Navy.