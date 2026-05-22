Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt extends an offer to 2028 wide receiver Tre Clewis from Fulshear, Texas. Clewis has tremendous breakaway speed and run after catch ability. Last season, Clewis caught 48 passes for 884 yards and 14 touchdowns.



Clewis received the news from WR coach JJ Laster and holds other Power 4 offers from Duke, TCU and Mississippi State.

*Another offer to a wide receiver as JJ Laster offers 2028 wide receiver Xander Odenyo from Taber Academy in Marion, Massachusetts. Odenyo (6’3″, 215) holds other Power 4 offers from Boston College, Syracuse, Penn State, Wake Forest, Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Rutgers.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2028 defensive lineman Braylon Smith from Bradenton, Florida. Smith received the offer from assistant head coach Harlon Barnett and holds others from Florida State, Miami and South Carolina.

Check out my Spring game Highlights from last week.



3 minutes of disruption and destruction



C/o ‘28 OL/DL



6’5 280lb



3.9 GPA

Aice Honors Student https://t.co/m7TL46nLUC — Braylon Smith (@BraylonSmi99242) May 18, 2026

*Another Pitt offer as the coaching staff offers from 2027 edge rusher Roy Price from Newark, Ohio. Price (6’3″, 210-pounds) holds 20+ D-1 offers, including ones from Minnesota, East Carolina, Boise State, James Madison, Ohio University, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo and Kent State.

*Pitt offers 2028 wide receiver Malik Wolf from Thomasville, Georgia. Wolf (6’1″, 170-pounds) has other D-1 offers from Louisville and Arkansas.

Blessed to receive my 4th offer from the university of Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/xEOiCD6s9M — Malik W (@unknown_malik01) May 19, 2026

*After making an unofficial visit, Pitt extended an offer to 2028 athlete Amileo Norvell Jr. from Dayton, Ohio. This becomes the first Power 4 offer for Norvell.

*A number of WPIAL players received offers on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of those offers.



*Pine-Richland 2028 offensive lineman Luke Bernesser picks up offer from Akron.



*University Prep 2027 athlete Amir Pollard received an offer from Florida State. This becomes his first Power 4 offer.



*Seton LaSalle 2028 4-star cornerback Kia Jones Jr. latest Power 4 offer comes from Auburn.



*Imani Christian 2027 offensive lineman Quamir Battles earns an offer from Akron, which becomes his first D-1 offer.



*Three new offers for Montour 2028 quarterback Brandon Bennett– Akron, Kent State and Miami of Ohio.



*Hopewell 2028 4-star quarterback James Armstrong adds new offers from Miami of Ohio and Wisconsin.



*Avonworth 2029 offensive lineman Ben Butsko received an offer from Kent State.



*Central Catholic 2028 quarterback Owen Herrick picks up two Power 4 offers- Illinois and Nebraska.



*Montour 2028 edge rusher Tyson Verdream receives offers from Akron and Ohio University.



*Moon 2028 athlete Dionte Henry Jr. added offers from Kent State and Miami of Ohio.



*South Fayette 2028 TE/DE Jacob Bostian picked up an offer from Miami of Ohio.







