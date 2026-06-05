Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Bishop Canevin 2027 3-star offensive lineman Charles Butler has announced his commitment to Rutgers. Butler (6’5″, 330) also held offers from Akron, Toledo, Temple, UConn, Liberty, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Buffalo, James Madison, Kent State and Bowling Green. Butler received his offer from Rutgers on May 12.

*Kiski Area 2028 4-star interior offensive lineman Nick Anderson has received an offer from LSU. Anderson (6’3″, 260-pounds) is currently rated by Rivals as one of the Top 10 players from Pennsylvania in the Class of 2028.



Along with LSU, Anderson also holds Power 4 offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Maryland and UCLA.



*Another top prospect in the WPIAL’s Class of 2028 has been on the road this week checking out colleges. Avonworth 2028 4-star wide receiver Jaden Jones spent time this week at both Clemson and Georgia.



Currently, Jones is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 182 player in the Class of 2028.

I had a great time down @GeorgiaFootball. I loved learning, competing, and touring the facilities. Huge thanks to @CoachColey @CoachJ_UGA @KirbySmartUGA and the rest of the staff for their time and hospitality! I can’t wait to be back!@PA_TodaySports @wpial7 @WPIAL_Insider… pic.twitter.com/GHiBM1d6fA — 4⭐️ Jaden Jones (@JonesJaden6) June 4, 2026

*Two big offers for another top local talent in the Class of 2028. Seton LaSalle 4-star cornerback Kia Jones, Jr. has picked up offers from both Penn State and Mississippi.



The Power 4 offer list for Jones keeps growing having previously received offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Houston, Mississippi State, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami Fla., Colorado, SMU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Kentucky.

*Two new offers for Central Catholic 2029 offensive lineman Elvis Bethea: Kent State and Marshall. Last weekend, Bethea received an offer from Pitt.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2030 quarterback Cameron Marsh Jr. from Fairburn, Georgia. Per his twitter feed, this appears to be the first D-1 offer for Marsh (6’1″, 190-pounds).