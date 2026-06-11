Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Big news for Canon-McMillian HS 2028 tight end Luke Sohyda as he’s received an offer from Ohio State. Sohyda has caught the eye of a lot of people during camp season and now holds offers from Wake Forest, NC State, Maryland, Kent State, Akron, Miami of Ohio, Temple, Toledo, Ohio U. and Buffalo.



*Seton-LaSalle 2028 4-star cornerback Kia Jones, Jr. continues to receiver major offers with the latest coming from Wisconsin. Over the last couple of weeks, Jones has picked up offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Kentucky, Auburn and Syracuse. Jones received his offer from Pitt back in April.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2028 kk Xzavier Chafin from Revere, Massachusetts. Chafin received the offer from DL coach Tim Daoust and attended a prospect camp at Pitt on May 31st. Chafin previously received Power 4 offers from Duke and Central Florida.

*Congrats to Seneca Valley 2027 cornerback/wide receiver Julian Hunt who received an offer recently from Robert Morris. Hunt previously received offers from Albany and Edinboro.

*Another local player picks up an offer from Robert Morris as the RMU staff offers Colt Bish, 2028 offensive tackle from Indiana High School.

Had an incredible time at the Pitt Football prospect camp! Also had inspiring conversations with two offensive coaches about my future. Grateful for their praise of my footwork, 1v1 competitiveness, and drive.

Check out my favorite 1v1 reps from camp! 👇🏈@7twiceAcademy @210ths… pic.twitter.com/WxgH10X0nG — Colt Bish (@BishColt85231) May 31, 2026

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