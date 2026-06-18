Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt has extended an offer to 2028 4-star cornerback Bryce Willingham from Atlanta, Georgia. Willingham (5’11”, 180) is rated by Rivals as one of the Top 20 cornerbacks in the Class of 2028.



Along with Pitt, Willingham holds Power 4 offers from Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Auburn, Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.



*Will Bossart, a 2028 offensive lineman from Norwin High School received an offer from Akron, which becomes his first D-1 offer.

*Former Pine-Richland standout Levi Wentz has signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will attend training camp in Latrobe looking to make their roster.

🚨BREAKING – Insider Sources



Pine-Richland/Kansas Jayhawk alum Levi Wentz has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers



👏👏👏👏👏



The Yinzers continue to assemble for the Steelers 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZO6v3cw39d — WPIAL Insider (@WPIAL_Insider) June 15, 2026

*Jacob Bostian, a 2028 tight end/defensive end from South Fayette High School has receive dan offer from Toledo. Bostian also holds offers from Buffalo, Youngstown State, Akron, Miami of Ohio and Duquesne.

*2028 tight end Luke Sohyda from Canon McMillan High School receives his most recent Power 4 offer from West Virginia. Sohyda also holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Ohio State, NC State and Wake Forest.

Please consider watching my full sophomore season highlights.

OT/TE/DE

Mid-Season Switch to OT

#0/#55https://t.co/R9LyIlT6tY — Luke Sohyda (@lsohyda) November 14, 2025

*2028 offensive lineman Nick Anderson from Kiski Prep received an offer last night from Stanford. Anderson (6’3″, 260) is rated by Rivals as one of the Top 200 players in the Class of 2028.



Along with Stanford, Anderson holds Power 4 offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, UCLA and LSU.



*Kent State extends offers to two WPIAL players on Wednesday- 2028 athlete Kymarr Freeman, Jr. from Seton Lasalle High School, which becomes his first D-1 offer. Also, 2028 running back Tevin Owen-Cratsenberg from Highlands High School, which is also his first D-1 offer.