Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*Pitt has extended an offer to 2028 3-star cornerback Grayson Tidd from Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tidd holds other offers from Iowa, Kansas, Boston College, Western Michigan, Kent State, Miami Ohio and Toledo.

*A couple of WPIAL/City League commitments to get you caught up on:

-2027 athlete Jordan Ray from Central Catholic High School has given a commitment to Army. Ray (6’0″, 195) committed to Army over other offers from Penn, Navy, Old Dominion, Bryant, Sacred Heart, Richmond, Rhode Island, Kent State, Air Force, Dartmouth, Princeton, Cornell, Brown and Buffalo.

Congrats to Jordan Ray on his commitment to Army!



Jordan is a 2025 High School Football America Academic All-American, powered by @scoutSMART_ #ThisIsHSFootball #playfootball https://t.co/0oBvsS72kF pic.twitter.com/HKYbKzc17p — High School Football America (@HSFBamerica) June 20, 2026

*2027 outside linebacker/edge rusher Dai’Saun Blanchard from Westinghouse High School committed to Bowling Green over the weekend. Blanchard (6’1″, 210-pounds) received his offer from HC Eddie George and Bowling Green on May 18th.



Aside from Bowling Green, Blanchard held offers from Youngstown State, Richmond, Monmouth, UConn, Bryant, Ohio U., Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Miami of Ohio and Akron.

*2028 edge rusher/tight end Nate Cirincione from Bethel Park High School received an offer on Sunday from Eastern Michigan. This becomes his second D-1 offer with the first coming from Miami of Ohio, which he received last week.

*Another Power 4 offer for Roman Maurizio. The 2028 offensive lineman from Central Catholic High School received an offer on Sunday from Virginia Tech. Last week, Maurizio received his first Power 4 offer from Pat Narduzzi and Pitt.





