Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law/Recruiting Notebook

As high school football recruiting continues, here are the latest offers that we have from Pitt along with ones to WPIAL players.

*McKeesport 2027 4-star wide receiver Javien Robinson received an offer Tuesday night from South Carolina. This becomes Robinson’s first offer from an SEC program. His other Power 4 offers include Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida State and Miami, Fla.



*Central Catholic 2027 athlete Jordan Ray has picked up offers from two Ivy League schools- Dartmouth and Princeton. Ray (6’0″, 195-pounds) holds other offers from Cornell, Brown and Eastern Michigan.

🚨Jr Year Full Season HIGHLIGHTS🚨



2nd Team All Conference DB📈



43 Tackles

4 INTs (Led WPIAL 6A)

2 Blocked PATs

1 Blocked Punt

1 FF



PA State Runner-Up

WPIAL 6A CHAMPION💍@PCC_FOOTBALL @CoachLehmeier @CoachJayBell @wpialsportsnews @WPIAL_Insider



🎥: https://t.co/8t1EiOWGB6 pic.twitter.com/X7nMdalUur — Jordan Ray (@Jordan_Ray1027) February 3, 2026

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 defensive back Firas Ibrahim from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Ibrahim received the offer from TE coach Brent Davis. Along with Pitt, Ibrahim holds offers from Army, Western Kentucky, UConn, UMass, Miami Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Florida International, Georgia Southern, UNLV and Troy.

*Pine-Richland 2027 4-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor has announced an official visit to Georgia. Taylor will be visiting Kirby Smart’s program from May 29-31. Last week, McKeesport 5-star running back Kemon Spell announced his commitment to Georgia. On3 currently ranks Taylor as the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 75 overall recruit in the Class of 2027.