Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s the latest news concerning Pitt and WPIAL football, including the latest offers, upcoming spring visits and more.

*More recruiting news concerning 2027 4-star wide receiver Javien Robinson from McKeesport High School. Robinson has announced that he’ll going to Rutgers for an official visit from May 29th-31st. Previously, Robinson set his first official visit at Syracuse from June 12-14th.

One other note, on Tuesday, Robinson picked up his latest Power 4 offer from Wake Forest.



*Speaking of 4-star wide receivers, Khalil Taylor from Pine-Richland HS received an offer last night from Ole Miss.



Taylor has announced 4 official visits that he’ll be making- Colorado (May 15th-17th), Georgia (May 29th-31st), Penn State (June 5th-7th) and Syracuse (June 19th-21st).



On3 rates Taylor as the No. 75 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 and the No. 13 wide receiver in the country.



*Two new offers extended yesterday by the Pitt staff:



-2027 offensive lineman Jajuan Graham from Tucker, Georgia. Graham (6’4″, 300-pounds) previously received offers from Florida International, North Carolina, Georgia State, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Miami Ohio, South Florida, Toledo, Wake Forest, UNLV and Florida Atlantic.

-2027 3-star interior offensive lineman Lual Aleu had a conversation in the morning with both Pat Narduzzi and Harlon Barnett, who re-offered him a scholarship to Pitt. Aleu (6’4″, 300) has a long offer list that includes Louisville, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Kentucky, Purdue, West Virginia, Virginia, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, Iowa State and a large number of MAC programs.



The native of Cincinnati, Ohio has set up two official visits: Virginia Tech (June 12-14th) and Louisville (May 29th-31st).



*Central Catholic 2027 3-star offensive lineman Jon Sassic received an offer on Tuesday from UConn. Sassic announced yesterday that he’ll making an official visit to Pitt (June 18th-20th). Sassic holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, NC State, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Miami of Ohio.

*Central Catholic 3-star 2027 linebacker Roman Thompson received an offer yesterday from the coaching staff at James Madison. The 3-star recruit holds offers from Pitt, Penn State, Akron, UConn, Miami Ohio, Toledo, Buffalo, Howard and Kent State.