Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt is scheduled to receive a spring visit from 2027 3-star linebacker Blaize Battaglia from Milton, Georgia. Battaglia plans to be in Pittsburgh for the Panthers practice on March 23rd. At this stage of his recruitment, Battaglia (6’1″, 215) holds offers from Old Dominion, UNLV, Colorado State, Liberty, Maryland, Miami of Ohio, East Carolina, UMass, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo and a number of Ivy League programs.

*James Madison continues to aggressively recruit Western Pennsylvania. JMU has extended offers to 2027 offensive lineman Charles Butler from Bishop Canevin HS. Butler (6’6″, 330) holds offers from Sacramento State, Kent State, Toledo and UConn.



The JMU coaching staff also extended an offer to 2027 3-star offensive lineman Jon Sassic from Central Catholic HS. Sassic (6’6″, 285-pounds) holds a number of Power 4 offers and has announced official visits to Pitt, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

*Speaking of official visits, Pitt target 2027 3-star linebacker Joshua Echols (Buford, Georgia) has scheduled an OV to West Virginia from May 29th to May 31st.



Also, former Penn Hills 4-star defensive back Carter Bonner has also announced an OV to West Virginia from May 29th to May 31st. Recently, Bonner transferred to football power St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

*Ryan Snyder from Blue White Illustrated tells PSN that 2027 3-star offensive lineman Tyler Graham will make a spring visit to Pitt on March 21st. Graham attends Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA) and holds offers from Pitt, Duke, West Virginia, Northwestern, Stanford, Virginia, James Madison, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Temple, Miami Ohio, Akron and UConn.

*Another recruit visiting Pitt on March 21st will be 2027 3-star wide receiver Chase Guers from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania. Guers (6’3″, 190-pounds) holds offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Cincinnati, James Madison, West Virginia, UConn, Colorado State, Buffalo, Liberty, Miami Ohio, Coastal Carolina and Illinois.



Guers received his offer from JJ Laster and Pitt on February 4th has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse from May 29th to 31st.

*One week after committing to West Virginia, 2027 defensive lineman Dajour Webb from Pine-Richland High School has picked up another Power 4 offer. On Friday, Webb (6’3″, 320-pounds) received an offer from Maryland. Prior to committing to WVU, Webb also held a Power 4 offer from Wake Forest.





