Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*This morning, Pitt extended an offer to 2028 offensive lineman Jackson Snelling from Sarasota, Florida. Snelling (6’5″, 270) also has received offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest, NC State, Louisville, Duke, Central Florida, Liberty, South Florida, Miami Ohio, Florida International and East Carolina. Snelling received the offer from OL coach Jeremy Darveau.

*A top local target for Pitt has picked up another ACC offer. Upper St. Clair 2027 3-star offensive lineman Ryan Robbins received an offer on Monday from Wake Forest. Robbins (6’7″, 280-pounds) holds other Power 4 offers from Pitt, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Georgia Tech.



*This Saturday, 2027 TE/LB Brady Wendt from Hoschton, Georgia will be in Pittsburgh this Saturday for Pitt’s scrimmage. Wendt received the invite from TE coach Brent Davis and LB coach Joe Bowen. At this stage of his recruitment, Wendt holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, UMass, Buffalo, Liberty and Miami Ohio.

*Central Catholic 2027 3-star defensive back Zachary Gleason has scheduled an official visit to Stanford. Gleason received his offer from Standford on February 19th. This becomes his 3rd scheduled official visit (Virginia Tech and Penn State).



Gleason’s Power 4 offer list includes Pitt, Stanford, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Indiana, California, Boston College, SMU, Michigan State and Cincinnati.

*2027 linebacker Levi Porter from Kiski Prep in Indiana, PA has scheduled an official visit to Eastern Michigan (May 28-30th). Porter (6’1″, 210-pounds) has received offers from Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Lafayette, Kent State, Central Michigan. Eastern Michigan was Porter’s first D-1 offer.