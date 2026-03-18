Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Former Central Valley 2027 running back Jance Henry has made a verbal commitment to Bowling Green, which is coached by former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans great Eddie George.



Henry transferred last year from Central Valley to Archbishop Hoban HS in Ohio.

*Speaking of Bowling Green, on Tuesday, they extended an offer to former Southmoreland 2028 quarterback Anthony Smith, who now plays in West Virginia. Smith (6’2″, 190-pounds) has also reported offers from Syracuse, Kent State, Miami Ohio, UConn, Sacramento State and Toledo.

*The pursuit of Pitt 2027 4-star quarterback commit Kevin Verpaele continues as last night he received an offer from South Carolina. This becomes his second SEC offer in the last week (Florida). In the last month, Verpaele has also received offers from Wake Forest, South Florida and Rutgers.