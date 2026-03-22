Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*Pitt extends an offer this weekend to 2027 tight end Elliott Brown (6’3″, 210-pounds) from Prosper, Texas. Brown received the offer from TE coach Brent Davis. Along with Pitt, Brown holds offers from North Texas, Texas State and Syracue.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 running back Steven Alexis from St. Petersburg, Florida. Alexis received the news from Lindsey Lamar and holds other offers from Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Iowa, UConn and South Florida, Liberty.

You get in what you put out‼️ pic.twitter.com/qosyLDN7FR — Steven Alexis (@StevenJalexis19) February 13, 2026

*South Fayette freshman Aayden Wright received an offer this week from Maryland. Wright (5’11”, 175-pounds) plays running back and defensive back at South Fayette. Back in January, Wright received his first D-1 offer from UConn.

Full Season Highlights

Freshman | 5’11 175lbs | RB/KR/DB | Class of 2029



1,217 All-Purpose Yards

10 TDs

527 KR Yards (40.5 avg)

572 Rush Yards (7.5 ypc)

118 Rec Yards (11.8 avg)@SFLionsFB @TheBallCoachAD @WPIAL_Insider @210ths @PA_TodaySports https://t.co/z6IaQbkXnE — Aayden Wright (@aaydenew721) March 17, 2026

*On Friday, Pitt received a visit from 2027 3-star offensive lineman Clayton Lee from Callahan, Florida. Lee (6’7″, 305-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Florida, Central Florida, South Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisville, Colorado, Liberty, Wake Forest, Florida International and Rutgers.

*Central Catholic 2028 quarterback Owen Herrick received an offer on Saturday from Bowling Green. Herrick (6’2″, 190-pounds) has also received offers from UConn, Toledo, Liberty and Syracuse.

Full Sophomore Season Highlights‼️

~WPIAL Champion

~PIAA State Runner up

~Leading Passer in WPIAL 6A

~2,473 Passing yards 🎯

~23 Touchdowns https://t.co/U6S4T91vUD pic.twitter.com/Hfb74RyhVr — Owen Herrick (@OwenHerrick3) December 12, 2025

*While attending yesterday’s scrimmage, Pitt extended an offer to 2027 linebacker Tasheem Butler from Glassboro, New Jersey. Butler (6’2″, 215-pounds) has received other D-1 offers from North Carolina, Syracuse, UConn, Temple, Akron, Buffalo, UMass and Appalachian State.

Junior Season Highlight tape!

Back 2 Back State Champion 💍



140 Total Tackles

71 Solo Tackles

35 Tackles for loss

8 Sacks

5 Forced Fumbles

2 PBU’s

*11 games*https://t.co/Az0QUrqpu0@TimmyBreaker3 @McAllisterMike1 @CoachMattPearce @CoachMcCannERT @TheUCReport @PrepRedzoneNJ… pic.twitter.com/t42aSaCX8A — Tasheem.Butler (@TasheemButler) December 5, 2025

*2027 3-star defensive lineman Josiah Ampofo (Washington DC) was one of many Pitt targets in Pittsburgh for Saturday’s scrimmage. Ampofo (6’3″, 275-pounds) holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Louisville, Kent State, Akron, Toledo, Navy, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Yale and UMass.

*2027 tight end Brady Wendt from Hoschton, GA, was in Pittsburgh yesterday for the scrimmage. At this stage of his recruitment, Wendt holds a number of D-1 offers but his waiting for his first one from a Power 4 program.

*Hopewell 2028 running back Nasir Wade received an offer on Saturday from Kent State. Wade (5-9, 170) holds D-1 offers from Buffalo and Akron.