Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*Congratulations to Central Catholic 2028 quarterback Owen Herrick who received a bump in his recruiting profile by being named a 3-star recruit by Rivals. Herrick (6’2″, 190-pounds) currently holds offers from Bowling Green, UConn, Toledo, Liberty and Syracuse.

*2027 3-star linebacker Minikon Johnson from Bishop Canevin High School has picked up an offer from Temple. The former West Virginia commit also holds offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Maryland, Wake Forest, SMU, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Akron, Kent State, Liberty and UConn.



*2027 edge-rusher/linebacker Dai’Saun Blanchard from Westinghouse High School has picked up his latest offer from Ohio University. Blanchard (6’1″, 200) holds other D-1 offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Sacramento State and Akron.

*While on an unofficial visit yesterday, 2027 3-star offensive lineman Jon Sassic picked up an offer from HC Matt Campbell and Penn State. Sassic (6’6″, 295-pounds) now holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State and NC State. On Monday, Sassic made an unofficial visit to Boston College.



Sassic has unofficial visits set to NC State (March 27) and Virginia Tech (March 28). He’ll then go to Maryland on March 31, followed by Florida State on April 2.

*On Tuesday, Pitt extended an offer to 2027 3-star offensive tackle Carter Mathis from Gainesville, Georgia. Mathis (6’7″, 300-pounds) received the news from OL coach Jeremy Darveau and holds other D-1 offers from NC State, Auburn, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Miami of Ohio, UNLV, Tulane, UMass, South Florida, Memphis and Liberty. Mathis made a recent visit to Pitt at the beginning of the month.

*Tuesday night, Pitt extended an offer to 2027 offensive lineman Eric Anderson from Brighton, Michigan, Anderson (6’5′, 285-pounds) received the offer from Archie Collins and holds other ones from Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Akron, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan.

*2028 4-star athlete Jaden Jones from Avonworth High School received an offer on Tuesday from Syracuse. Earlier this week, Jones was rated by Rivals as one of the Top 100 recruits in the Class of 2028 and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania. Jones (6’3″, 180) currently holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kentucky, NC State and Maryland.

Jaden Jones C/O 2028

6’3 185lbs WR/DB

1st Team Pennsylvania All-State



Avonworth High School, PA 15-0 PA STATE CHAMPS

1023 Receiving yards on 33 catches (31 yds/catch)

11 Receiving TD’s

5 Int’s, 1 Int TD Return https://t.co/RtbQFFDi2S@PA_TodaySports @PaFootballNews… — 4⭐️Jaden Jones (@JonesJaden6) January 21, 2026





