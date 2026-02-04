Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

With today National Letter of Intent and the second signing day for high school athletes, that means we can officially close the door on the Class of 2026.



While things have slowed down a bit in terms of offers being extended, the Pitt football staff is still focused on recruiting for the Class of 2027 and beyond.



Here are the latest offers from Pitt as well as ones that players in the WPIAL have received, courtesy of the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Plenty of recruiting news coming out of McKeesport High School over the last couple of days. The big news was the 2027 5-star running back Kemon Spell giving a commitment to Georgia. That wasn’t the only recruiting news as 2027 4-star wide receiver Javien Robinson continues to get major interest. In the last week, Robinson has received an in-home visit from coaches at West Virginia but also a in-school visit from Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and his assistants. Syracuse is another program that is showing major interest in Robinson.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 athlete Davon Smith from Spring, Texas. Smith received the offer from linebackers coach Joe Bowen. Prior offers for Smith include Houston, Utah, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Arizona State, Oregon State, UNLV, Mississippi State, Arizona, Liberty, Old Dominion.

*Avonworth 2028 athlete Jaden Jones (6’3″, 180-pounds) attended Virginia Tech’s Junior Day over the weekend. The weekend prior, Jones attended Junior Day at North Carolina State. The talented sophomore currently holds offers from Pitt, NC State and West Virginia.

*McKeesport 5-star running back Kemon Spell isn’t the only elite prospect from the WPIAL that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to receive a commitment from. Smart and a couple of his assistant coaches traveled to Pittsburgh in order to have an in-person visit with Central Catholic 2027 4-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis and his family.



Kalis is rated by On3 as one of the Top 20 offensive tackles and the No. 183 overall prospect in the Class of 2027. Kalis has an offer from nearly every elite program in the country including Georgia, Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, Clemson, Oregon, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

*2027 defensive tackle Dajour Webb from Pine-Richland High School has received a couple of new offers- James Madison and West Virginia. Webb (6’3″, 330-pounds) holds other D-1 offers from Florida International, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Youngstown State and Akron.



*The recruitment of Bethel Park 2027 athlete Will Sabato continues to increase as in the last 48 hours, he’s received offers from both Akron and Yale. Sabato also received a recent visit from Central Michigan. Sabato holds offers from Akron, Yale, Brown, Columbia, UConn, Eastern Michigan and Miami of Ohio.

*Pitt extended an offer to 2027 athlete Sa Rex from Richmond, Virginia. Rex received the offer from Coach JJ Laster and holds other offers from Temple, Navy and Liberty.

Jr Year #StateChamp2



41 tackles

2 TFLs

24 PBUs

7 interceptions

1 25yd pick 6

2 rec 2 Td’s

C/o 2027 3.7 gpahttps://t.co/gxPzEWUFy7 pic.twitter.com/V6jkjaW7A2 — Sa Rex (@Sarex6_) December 15, 2025











