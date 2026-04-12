Pitt/WPIAL Football Weekend Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

*For the second time in the last week, Pitt has extended an offer to a 2027 lineman from Alabama. Over the weekend, OL coach Jeremy Darveau extended an offer to 2027 offensive tackle Hudson Ingalsbe from Anniston, Alabama.



The 6’6″, 287-pound offensive tackle holds Power 4 offers from North Carolina, Cincinnati, UCLA, Wake Forest, Kansas State, Baylor, Iowa State and Duke.



Ingalsbe has made recent spring visits to Kansas State, West Virgina, Cincinnati and North Carolina.



*A player that the Pitt staff has been recruiting consistently has just scheduled two more official visit. 2027 defensive lineman Carter Napier (Springboro, Ohio) announced last night that he’ll be making an official visit to West Virginia from June 5-7th. Napier also tells On3 Sports recruiting insider Allen Trieu that he’s scheduled an OV to Iowa State from June 19th-21st.



Napier will be making his first official visit to Pitt on May 28-30th.

*While making a spring visit on Saturday, Hopewell 2028 4-star quarterback James Armstrong received his latest Power 4 offer from Syracuse.



The 6’3″, 225-pound left-hander also holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Colorado and Florida State. This coming weekend, Armstrong will be traveling down to the state of North Carolina to make spring practice visits to both Duke and North Carolina.

*Following a visit on Saturday, Bishop Canevin 2027 offensive tackle Charles Butler (6’6″, 330-pounds) received an offer from Temple. Butler has also been offered by James Madison, Sacramento State, Kent State, Toledo, UConn and Liberty.

*One of the out-of-town recruits to attend Pitt’s Spring Game on Saturday was 2027 running back Lawrence Hewlett from Prince George, Virginia. Hewlett holds two Power 4 offers (Pitt and Syracuse). He received his offer from Pitt back in January.

*Congratulations to Steel Valley 2029 athlete Gianni Keyes as he picked up his first D-1 offer on Saturday while making a spring visit to Marshall.

Freshmen szn stats:

3 sacks

23 Total tackles

4 TFL

2 Fmb Rec

2 pass defended

2 TDs(1 called back)@DulinOlando @sharkomartin @210ths https://t.co/p2xBiN2gcU pic.twitter.com/AmKiDxb2q7 — Gianni (The Keyes to SV)Keyes (@GianniKeyes) November 27, 2025

*Moon 2028 athlete Dionte Henry Jr. received an offer on Saturday while visiting Bowling Green. This also becomes the first D-1 offer for Henry.

*Just a couple of days after receiving an offer from them, 2027 3-star offensive lineman David Tarawallie (Painesville, Ohio) was in Pittsburgh to attend the Pitt Spring Game.



Tarawallie currently holds offers from Pitt, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, South Florida, Miami Ohio, Kent State, UConn, Bowling Green and Toledo. Tarawallie has scheduled an OV with South Florida (June 12-14th).





