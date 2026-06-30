Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*The Robert Morris men’s basketball team has extended a few offers over the past few days.



-2027 forward Kieran Quinn from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. The 6’8″ forward also holds offers from Manhattan, Campbell and US Mass Lowell.

*2027 forward Victor Aborowa from Andrews Osborne Prep in Willoughby, Ohio. Aborowa (6’7″) has also received offers from Duquesne, West Virginia, South Florida, Kent State, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast, Miami of Ohio, Youngstown State and Chattanooga.

Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Robert Morris University. pic.twitter.com/ocAALbsmIM — Victor Aborowa (@AborowaVictor) June 28, 2026

*2027 shooting guard Brian Mitchell Jr. from Paul VI Catholic HS in Fairfax, Virginia. Previously, Mitchell received offers from South Florida, UTEP, Towson, Florida Gulf Coast, George Washington and Coastal Carolina.

*Yet another reported transfer to report on in the WPIAL.

Transfer News: Central Catholic 2029 LB Dennis Jackson announced on IG earlier this evening that he has transferred to Bishop Canevin. He holds D1 offers from Akron, Sac St and UIW. #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/5Og1CcTEly — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) June 30, 2026

*2028 4-star offensive lineman Nick Anderson received an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday night. Anderson has also received Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, UCLA, LSU, Stanford and Wisconsin.



