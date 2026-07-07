Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*Pitt football has extended an offer to 2029 athlete Colton Laisure from Bluff City, Tennessee. Laisure got the news from HC Pat Narduzzi.



Early Power 4 offers for Laisure include Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, North Carolina, Auburn, USC, Washington, California, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arizona, Purdue, Penn State, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, SMU, Miami and Syracuse.

*Some news concerning a former WPIAL baseball standout Luke Williams from Franklin Regional High School.