Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
UPDATE (8:43 AM)-
**As teams are a month away from starting camp, more 2026 college football predictions are coming out. Today, the Sporting News gives their 2026-27 Bowl predictions, and the Pitt Panthers are included.
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