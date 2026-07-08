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Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Mike Vukovcan@PghSportsNow
5h
Frank-Walker-PSN-Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

UPDATE (8:43 AM)-
**As teams are a month away from starting camp, more 2026 college football predictions are coming out. Today, the Sporting News gives their 2026-27 Bowl predictions, and the Pitt Panthers are included.



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