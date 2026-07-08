Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



UPDATE (8:43 AM)-

**As teams are a month away from starting camp, more 2026 college football predictions are coming out. Today, the Sporting News gives their 2026-27 Bowl predictions, and the Pitt Panthers are included.

.@SportingNews bowl projections for 2026-27 are in from the Cactus Bowl to the Puerto Rico Bowl and everything in between. https://t.co/tkV5DF9oz7 — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) July 8, 2026





