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Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Mike Vukovcan@PghSportsNow
6h
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Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.

Update (8:50 AM)-
**There was a major eligibility ruling in the WPIAL on Wednesday.

Update (8:27 AM)-
**Former Pitt Panther pitcher Dan Hammer is reportedly getting recalled by the NY Mets. This would be his first time on a major league roster.

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