Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



Update (8:50 AM)-

**There was a major eligibility ruling in the WPIAL on Wednesday.

WPIAL rules Montour 6-foot-11 forward eligible for regular season but not postseason.@tribliveHSSN

https://t.co/2KvAC3Bh1E — Don Rebel (@TheDonRebel) July 9, 2026

Update (8:27 AM)-

**Former Pitt Panther pitcher Dan Hammer is reportedly getting recalled by the NY Mets. This would be his first time on a major league roster.