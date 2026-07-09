Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
Update (8:50 AM)-
**There was a major eligibility ruling in the WPIAL on Wednesday.
Update (8:27 AM)-
**Former Pitt Panther pitcher Dan Hammer is reportedly getting recalled by the NY Mets. This would be his first time on a major league roster.
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