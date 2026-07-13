Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
UPDATE (2:00 PM)-
*Two members of the 2026 Pitt Panther baseball team were selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. OF Lorenzo Carrer, 14th round by the Colorado Rockies and P David Leslie, 9th round by the NY Yankees.
UPDATE (1:34 PM)-
*Duquesne has extended an offer to 2028-point guard Kyle Delves from Mount Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Delves also holds offers from Rutgers, UAB, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, Manhattan and Fairfield.
*Robert Morris has extended an offer to 2027 3-star guard Peyton Kemp from La Porte, Indiana. Kemp holds offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Florida State, Xavier, Bowling Green, Toledo, Old Dominion, Detroit Mercy, Arkansas State.
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