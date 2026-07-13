Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook



UPDATE (2:00 PM)-

*Two members of the 2026 Pitt Panther baseball team were selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. OF Lorenzo Carrer, 14th round by the Colorado Rockies and P David Leslie, 9th round by the NY Yankees.

Congrats to these two from @Pitt_BASE for being selected in the MLB Draft‼️



➡️ David Leslie, @Yankees

➡️ Lorenzo Carrier, @Rockies pic.twitter.com/uKDfU48Cxr — Pitt Panthers (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) July 13, 2026

UPDATE (1:34 PM)-

*Duquesne has extended an offer to 2028-point guard Kyle Delves from Mount Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Delves also holds offers from Rutgers, UAB, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, Manhattan and Fairfield.

You thought that we were done with @KyleDelves_3? 😏 pic.twitter.com/yjP4zpGKyh — PRO16/NXTPRO League (@PRO16League) July 11, 2026

*Robert Morris has extended an offer to 2027 3-star guard Peyton Kemp from La Porte, Indiana. Kemp holds offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Florida State, Xavier, Bowling Green, Toledo, Old Dominion, Detroit Mercy, Arkansas State.