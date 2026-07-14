Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
Update (1:25 PM)-
**Former Lincoln Park star Meleek Thomas is having a tremendous start to his NBA Summer League debut with the Cavs. After his 35-point game last night, Thomas is #2 in scoring in the Summer League.
Update (1:10 PM)-
**Montour basketball 2028 guard Zane Schachter received an offer on Monday from Arkansas Little Rock. This becomes the 3rd D-1 offer for Schachter with the first two coming from Fairfield and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Update (1:06 PM)-
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