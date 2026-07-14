Pitt/WPIAL Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



Update (1:25 PM)-

**Former Lincoln Park star Meleek Thomas is having a tremendous start to his NBA Summer League debut with the Cavs. After his 35-point game last night, Thomas is #2 in scoring in the Summer League.

Man, Meleek Thomas is having his way in the NBA Summer League. He poured in 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting tonight to help the Cavs beat the Heat, this after scoring 20 and 30 his first two games. He now ranks second in the league in scoring.🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/nWqwFQSICQ — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) July 14, 2026

Update (1:10 PM)-

**Montour basketball 2028 guard Zane Schachter received an offer on Monday from Arkansas Little Rock. This becomes the 3rd D-1 offer for Schachter with the first two coming from Fairfield and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Update (1:06 PM)-